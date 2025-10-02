Soul Housing Joins L.A. CADA’s 'Driving the Green for Recovery' Charity Event

Soul Housing Company Logo Soul Housing recuperative care CEO Casey Reinholtz takes a swing at L.A. Centers for Alcohol and Drug Abuse’s “Driving the Green for Recovery” fundraiser, driving change on and off the course.

The event convened by local organizations, leaders, and advocates to raise vital funds for substance use treatment, prevention, and community wellness programs.

By collaborating with mission-driven nonprofits like L.A. CADA, we can ensure people receive help that goes beyond medical stabilization.” — Casey Reinholtz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soul Housing proudly participated in Driving the Green for Recovery, the charity golf fundraiser hosted by Los Angeles Centers for Alcohol and Drug Abuse (L.A. CADA) Saturday, Sept. 20, at Topgolf Montebello. The event generated $5,228.31 to advance recovery services across LA County, with celebrations set to continue at L.A. CADA’s upcoming Open House at the new Main Street Outpatient and Community Services Center on Oct. 2, 2025.Community impact through collaborationHeld in honor of National Recovery Month, the event convened local organizations, community leaders, and advocates to raise vital funds for substance use treatment, prevention, and community wellness programs. Soul Housing joined ViaCare, Global IT, Barrio Planners Incorporated, Nolan Ross & Company, the City of Norwalk, Kustom Life Co., and Norwalk Plumbing as event sponsors, reinforcing a shared commitment to expanding support networks in LA County. Guests enjoyed golf games, a full breakfast buffet, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and resource booths highlighting prevention, wellness, and access to care.“National Recovery Month reminds us that healing happens when communities come together. At L.A. CADA, recovery is not just about treatment, it’s about connection, hope, and opportunity,” said Juan Navarro, CEO of L.A. CADA. “Our Driving The Green for Recovery fundraiser showed the power of collaboration, bringing partners, supporters, and advocates together to further our mission.”Soul Housing’s involvement reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing health-centered solutions for individuals transitioning from crisis to stability. By joining forces with L.A. CADA, Soul Housing underscores the importance of coordinated care in breaking down stigma and strengthening community systems.“By collaborating with mission-driven nonprofits like L.A. CADA, we can ensure people receive help that goes beyond medical stabilization,” said Casey Reinholtz, chief executive officer at Soul Housing. “True recovery is supported when medical, behavioral health, and community resources work in harmony to help those facing housing insecurity. We’re creating pathways for safety, growth, and long-term well-being.”Continued support beyond the eventTickets and sponsorship opportunities allowed individuals and organizations to amplify their impact through recognition, marketing visibility, and direct investment in community health programs. Those unable to attend can still contribute to L.A. CADA’s mission by donating directly here Community members will also have another chance to engage this week at L.A. CADA’s open house for its newest facility:L.A. CADA Open House on Thursday, Oct. 2Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025Time: 9–11 a.m.Location: Main Street Outpatient and Community Services Center, 10924 S. Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90061RSVP: (323) 880-8159Facility tours and networking: 9–9:30 a.m.Ribbon cutting: 9:30–10:30 a.m.Continued facility tours and networking: 10:30–11 a.m.Refreshments and raffle prizesAbout Los Angeles Centers for Alcohol and Drug Abuse (L.A. CADA)The Los Angeles Centers for Alcohol and Drug Abuse (L.A. CADA) provides licensed, client-centered treatment for substance use and behavioral health. We offer outpatient, intensive outpatient, and residential programs for adults, outpatient services for youth, and specialized counseling in parenting, anger management, drug education, and domestic violence. Our services also include HIV prevention and testing, with accessible options through private insurance, Medi-Cal, Cal-WORKs, and free or low-cost care for those who qualify.About Soul Housing Recuperative Care Founded in 2016, Soul Housing is California’s largest provider of recuperative care for people experiencing homelessness, operating 16 facilities statewide with approximately 1,500 active beds. The organization provides short-term, medically supported housing for individuals transitioning from hospitalization or unsheltered conditions. With 24/7 clinical staffing, behavioral health services, and a proven care advocacy model, Soul Housing specializes in stabilizing high-acuity participants who do not require hospitalization but need more than shelter. Its recovery-centered environments emphasize structure, safety, and human dignity by meeting people where they are while helping them move forward.

