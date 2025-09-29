Ghost City Tours Welcomes Celebrity Psychic Medium Patti Negri for Halloween Book Signing in New Orleans

Patti Negri at Ghost City Tours

Ghost City Tours Hosts Celebrity Psychic Medium Patti Negri for Exclusive Halloween Book Signing & Mystical Event in New Orleans

This event is a glimpse into our future: Ghost City Tours is expanding beyond tours into a full-scale entertainment company, bringing even more unique paranormal experiences to our fans year-round.” — Tim Nealon, CEO of Ghost City Tours

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Halloween, Ghost City Tours is thrilled to welcome celebrity psychic medium Patti Negri, best known as the “Good Witch of Hollywood” and frequent psychic on popular show Ghost Adventures, for an exclusive book signing and immersive Halloween event at the Ghost City Tours Store in New Orleans. From 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Friday, October 31st, guests will meet Patti, enjoy spooky entertainment, and take part in hands-on activities designed to capture the spirit of Halloween.

This unique Halloween event combines Patti Negri’s star power with Ghost City Tours’ expertise in immersive haunted experiences. Perfect for locals, visitors, and anyone who wants to celebrate the season in true New Orleans style. “This Halloween, we’re thrilled to welcome Patti Negri of Ghost Adventures to our New Orleans store for an unforgettable book signing and immersive Halloween event,” said Tim Nealon, CEO of Ghost City Tours. “From meeting Patti to enjoying spooky entertainment, guests will experience the very heart of Halloween. This event is a glimpse into our future: Ghost City Tours is expanding beyond tours into a full-scale entertainment company, bringing even more unique paranormal experiences to our fans year-round.”

Event Highlights:

✨ Meet Patti Negri – Book Signing & Appearance

Guests can meet Patti, hear her stories, and get a signed copy of her bestselling book Dollcraft: A Witch's Guide to Poppet Magick & Haunted Dolls

🔮 Tarot & Mini-Readings

Mini tarot readings will be offered by a Ghost City Tours reader for a mystical add-on experience.

🍬 The Cursed Candy Bar

A spooky sampling station featuring eerie-themed sweets to make and take.

🧪 DIY Spell Jar Station

Guests can create their own take-home spell jars with positive affirmations.

Ticketing & Information:

● VIP Admission ($55): Includes everything above plus Patti Negri meet & greet and book signing of Dollcraft: A Witch's Guide to Poppet Magick & Haunted Dolls and one mini tarot reading.

● Address: Ghost City Tours, Storefront 809 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116

Tickets will be limited for guests and we invite media for interviews and coverage per advance reservation with our PR representation to charissa@ghostcitytours.com.

For more information or to reserve your spot, visit https://ghostcitytours.com/patti-negri/

