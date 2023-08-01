Clean Eatz Kitchen Delivers Healthy Goodness Overseas: Shipping First International Order to Japan
Clean Eatz Kitchen, a leading provider of nutritious meal solutions, proudly announces the successful shipment of its first international order to Japan.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen, a leading provider of nutritious and delicious meal solutions, proudly announces the successful shipment of its first international order to Japan. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone for the company as it expands its reach beyond borders, bringing its renowned clean and healthy eating options to Japan.
With its unwavering commitment to providing nourishing meals crafted from the finest and freshest ingredients, Clean Eatz Kitchen has earned a reputation as a frontrunner in the health food industry. Its dedication to promoting well-being through a balanced diet has garnered a dedicated customer base throughout the United States. Now, the company is delighted to extend its exceptional service to a global audience.
Clean Eatz Kitchen's international expansion is a testament to the company's continuous growth and the increasing demand for healthier food alternatives. Some of the company's signature dishes - Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese, Chicken Adobo and Sweet and Sour Chicken will be available to Marines, their families, expatriates and locals in Iwakuni, Japan.
"We are excited to announce our first international order heading to Japan to feed the troops stationed at Marine Core Air Station Iwakuni," said Clean Eatz Kitchen CEO Jason Nista. "We’ve been working on making this a reality for nearly a year, so to see the truck pull away with the order was the culmination of a lot of hard work.”
As the company sets its sights on further global expansion, Clean Eatz Kitchen remains committed to upholding its core values of quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, culinary expertise, and a deep understanding of dietary requirements, the company aims to establish itself as a premier choice for healthy dining options across the globe.
About Clean Eatz Kitchen
Clean Eatz Kitchen (www.cleaneatzkitchen.com), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market-leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick and mortar. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs and protein at a price point everyone can afford.
support@cleaneatzkitchen.com
www.CleanEatzKitchen.com
910-399-2334
Chelsea Schneiders
CE Kitchen Inc
+1 910-399-2334
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube