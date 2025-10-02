Limpopo Provincial Government on Public Accounts of 2024/25 provincial audit outcomes

“The 2024/25 Limpopo Provincial Government audit outcomes are symptomatic of a public service that is poised to build a culture of accountability and spending public resources in a responsible manner.” These are the words of the Honourable Esther Mokoele, the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in the Limpopo Legislature.

Hon Mokoele says the Committee is encouraged with the tremendous progress that had been recorded in most departments. Out of the ten provincial departments:

five have attained clean audit opinions

five have obtained unqualified audit opinions

She cited the Department of Education as an example of this improvement, for achieving an unprecedented unqualified audit opinion after many years of attaining a qualified audit opinion.

In the words of Hon Mokoele, “this is largely due to the intervention mechanisms which were instituted by Premier Dr. Phophi Ramathuba and the effective oversight function of the various Committees of the Legislature.”

“Although there are challenges amongst some parastatals, there is no entity that has received a ‘disclaimer’ as an audit outcome. This is a demonstration of the 7th administration’s unwavering determination to make the provincial government to be more accountable,” she said.

According to the Chairperson, “if all government entities were to adhere to sound financial management practices, observe the intervention mechanisms that had been instituted and be diligent on resolutions tracking, the entire provincial administration will attain a clean audit outcome.”

The Committee will commence a series of engagements with government entities whose audit outcomes have regressed, with a view of monitoring the efficacy of their internal control systems.

