PI Africa 2026 Mauritius: Empowering Africa’s Institutional Capital for Growth and Development

Pension Funds & Alternative Investments Summit- 11–12 February 2026

PI Africa 2026, the 9th Pension Funds & Alternative Investments Summit, returns 11–12 Feb at InterContinental Mauritius Resort, continuing a decade of dialogue.

BALACLAVA FORT, MAURITIUS, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now in its 9th edition, PI Africa – the Pension Funds and Alternative Investments Africa Summit – returns on 11–12 February 2026 at the InterContinental Mauritius Resort, building on nearly a decade of dialogue and collaboration in Africa’s institutional investment sector.As regulations evolve and member expectations grow, Africa’s $2 trillion in pension and sovereign wealth assets must do more than safeguard savings — they must fast-track growth, drive sustainability, and diversify portfolios. This is where PI Africa steps in — bringing together 200+ senior decision-makers, including 44+ pension funds from across 25 countries, alongside 50 distinguished speakers representing the most influential voices in institutional investment to share asset allocation strategies, spark innovation, and shape the future of institutional capital.Main Objectives of PI Africa 2026:• Promote Strategic Alignment – Facilitate dialogue among pension funds, asset managers, and regulators to unify strategies that support alternative investments and long-term growth.• Enhance Risk Management and Trustee Capacity – Strengthen frameworks and equip trustees with the insights needed to navigate complex markets and make informed decisions.• Foster Innovation and Collaborative Investment Models – Encourage partnerships that build resilient portfolios and support economic development.2026 Topics at a Glance• African Capital, Global Context – Rethinking institutional investment amid uncertainty• Agile Regulations – Aligning pension rules with evolving alternative markets• Smart Private Markets – Diversification and risk management strategies• Building the Future – Financing scalable, sustainable infrastructure• Deepening Impact – Private equity & venture capital powering growth sectors• Navigating Uncertainty – The growing role of hedge funds• Unlocking Growth – Credit and trade finance as development drivers• Sustainable Investing – Balancing ESG goals with long-term value creationPIAfrica 2026 will once again bring together Africa’s leading pension funds, institutional investors, trustees, asset managers, for a platform of insightful discussions, networking, to identify and explore co-investment and partnership opportunities.Event DetailsEvent: Pension Funds and Alternative Investments Africa (PI Africa 2026)Theme: Empowering Africa’s Institutional Capital for Growth and DevelopmentDates: 11 – 12 February 2026Location: MauritiusWebsite: https://pensionfundsafrica.com/ For media inquiries, speaker opportunities, or sponsorship requests, please contact: piafrica@ametrade.org

