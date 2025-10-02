Altitude Trampoline Park Austin Celebrates 10 Years of High-Flying Fun with Community-Wide Anniversary Event

Austin's Premier Indoor Adventure Park Marks a Decade of Fun with Exclusive Offers and Family-Friendly Festivities

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altitude Trampoline Park , a premier indoor adventure park and an Austin staple, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a special event for the community. The park, located at 6800 West Gate Blvd., will host a four-day celebration from October 10th to October 13th, 2025, featuring exclusive offers and fun for the entire family.To mark a decade of providing a safe and exciting environment for guests of all ages, Altitude Trampoline Park Austin is rolling out incredible deals:-$10 60-Minute Jump Passes: Guests can enjoy an hour of high-flying fun for just $10 throughout the anniversary weekend.-$55 Off Weekend Birthday Parties: The first 10 guests to book a weekend birthday party on October 10th will receive a $55 discount on their booking (Offer applies to parties with 20 jumpers.)-Special Giveaways: The first 100 guests each day of the event will receive a special mystery scratch off ticket, courtesy of the Altitude Trampoline Park Austin team.The anniversary celebration will also feature a variety of exciting activities, including music, visits from a local sports mascot, and more."Since we first opened our doors in 2016, we've had the honor of becoming a true community hub," said a Altitude Trampoline Park Austin spokesperson. "This anniversary is more than just a celebration of our park; it’s a tribute to the incredible Austin community that has supported us since day one. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone who has made the last 10 years so special and look forward to the next decade of fun."Altitude Trampoline Park Austin is committed to providing a premium experience with attractions like a new Sports Court for basketball and soccer, a massive inflatable attraction with two thrilling slides, a dedicated Toddler Town soft play area, and existing features like extreme dodgeball courts, a trapeze, a high dive, a rock wall, a tumble track, and more. The park also offers concessions with a variety of snacks and drinks for guests to refuel between jumps.The Austin Altitude Trampoline Park is open Wednesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and has extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Sundays, the park is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. While the park is regularly closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, it does open on school holidays.For more information about the Austin Altitude Trampoline Park and jump passes, visit https://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/texas/austin/6800-west-gate-blvd or follow the park on Facebook & Instagram.About Altitude Trampoline ParkAltitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure park offering cutting edge trampolines, games, programs, and celebrations for all ages. Altitude is the home for active family fun! Guests can, in fact, Jump Happy! With unlimited use of trampolines, soft play, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more, providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long.Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2025. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.

