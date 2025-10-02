Thiskissformaryell Fastest Of DSBF Trotters Wednesday

HARRINGTON, DE – A quartet of $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 1st leg divisions for 2-year-old trotters were contested on Wednesday at Harrington Raceway.

Whodathunkit Stable’s Dancing Willow ($15, Jason Green) kicked things off with a 2:03.4 win off a first-over grind over Rainingrainbows and Ridley Park. The Dusty Winner filly notched her first career victory for trainer Cliff Green.

In the second filly division, Emerys Angel (Top Flight Angel) did the heavy lifting, setting the pace throughout while favorite Tuis Star (E L Platinum) bided her time and charged at the leader to three-quarters and edged clear to draw away from the early leader for a one-length win in 2:03.1. Sheas Bluestone was a distant third. Tuis Star ($2.10, Corey Callahan) is owned by Don and David Wiest and trained by the latter.

The first colt and gelding division saw heavy favorite, Nanticoke Racing, James Magno and Joe Fonte’s Thiskissformaryell ($2.20, Jim Morand) prevail in 2:02.4 over Prime Yield and Wingspan, the fastest elimination on the program. The Iron Mine Bucky gelding notched his 2nd straight win for trainer Les Givens.

Jo Ann Looney-King’s Pappy’s Deal ($3, Allan Davis) was a 2:04.2 winner in the 2nd division for trainer Jim King Jr. The Xactly Hanover gelding was on the front for the back-half and held off Swee’pea and Winging It for his first career win.

On the undercard, Austin Stafford and Wyatt Starkey’s Navy Blue ($10.60, Art Stafford Jr.) won the $14,500 winners-over trot in 1:56.2 over Kodack Black and Secret Jet. It equaled a lifetime mark for Navy Blue.

Wagenhoffer Racing and E&K Stable’s Tom Creek ($4.40, Eddie Dennis) triumphed for the 3rd straight race for trainer William Wagenhoffer in 1:57.2. The 4-year-old Long Tim gelding scored his 6th win at the meet.

Art Stafford Jr. and Jason Thompson each had 3 wins on the card.

The top 8-point earners from the two legs will return to compete in the $110,000 final on October 15.