Silicon Data Partners with dxFeed to Expand GPU Index Coverage on Refinitiv

Silicon Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Data, a leading provider of compute infrastructure analytics, today announced it has partnered with dxFeed, a leading market data and index management services provider for the global capital markets, to expand its GPU performance index suite on Refinitiv, one of the world’s largest financial data platforms. By the end of July 2025, both the flagship H100 Index and the newly launched A100 Index will be accessible to Refinitiv users, delivering a new level of transparency into the economics of AI compute.

These indexes give institutional investors, infrastructure consumers, and policymakers an unprecedented view into the cost of NVIDIA’s H100 and A100 GPUs across global markets. Each index is built on Silicon Data’s proprietary benchmarking framework, which captures comprehensive, standardized transactional data across hyperscalers, on‑premise clusters, and multi‑region deployments.

“As AI adoption accelerates, the cost and availability of compute have become critical macroeconomic signals,” said Carmen Li, founder and CEO of Silicon Data. “Our indexes offer a transparent, dynamic /lens into GPU performance and supply–demand dynamics. Bringing them to Refinitiv — with integration support from our market data and index management partner dxFeed — is a major step in democratizing access to this intelligence.”

“By partnering with Silicon Data, we’re helping bring GPU pricing and performance data to the same level of accessibility as traditional financial benchmarks. Added Bruce Traan, Global Head of Indices at dxFeed. “Integrating these indexes into Refinitiv ensures that investors, enterprises, and policymakers have the tools they need to make more informed decisions in this new era of digital infrastructure.”

The H100 Index, in active use by enterprise clients since Q1 2025, tracks single‑node and multi‑node performance across major cloud providers, highlighting deviations and saturation events. The newly introduced A100 Index extends coverage to legacy infrastructure that continues to power a significant share of production AI workloads. Both indexes are updated daily, and built for seamless integration into procurement strategies, pricing models, and risk management workflows.

Key Features:

• Daily, chip‑agnostic visibility: Both indexes refresh daily, standardized data across hyperscalers, colocation facilities, and on‑premise deployments to surface supply–demand imbalances.

• Seamless integration: Users can access the indexes directly through Refinitiv terminals by ticker, or programmatically via Silicon Data’s dashboard and API suite, enabling incorporation into procurement models, pricing strategies, and risk management workflows.

About Silicon Data

Founded by former Bloomberg data executive Carmen Li, Silicon Data is building the infrastructure layer for the compute economy. The company provides GPU rental indices, carbon intensity ratings, and performance benchmarks to help AI builders, financial institutions, and infrastructure providers understand the real cost and value of compute. Backed by leading investors including DRW and Jump Trading, Silicon Data’s mission is to make compute pricing as transparent and actionable as traditional commodities and capital markets.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data and index management services provider for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, including on-demand options, while reinforcing its commitment to compliance and security.

