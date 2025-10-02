AFRICA PPP 2025 UNVEILS EXPERT-LED MASTERCLASS AND POWERFUL LEADERS ACROSS ENERGY, TRANSPORT, WATER & INDUSTRIALISATION

Africa PPP Infrastructure Finance, Investment and Partnerships Summit- 28–31 October 2025

Africa PPP Summit in Windhoek, 28–31 Oct 2025, opens with a Masterclass on turning pipelines into bankable projects with expert facilitators.

WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Africa PPP Infrastructure Finance, Investment and Partnerships Summit will take place in Windhoek from 28–31 October 2025, opening with a full-day, in-person Pre-Conference Training Masterclass focused on turning pipelines into bankable projects. The Masterclass features expert facilitators from the Development Bank of Southern Africa, Infra Gestion, Mondjila Project Advisory & Management and C-Nergy Global.This highly interactive Masterclass entitled Advancing bankable infrastructure projects through solid project preparation is purpose-built for officials from government ministries and agencies across Africa. The expert led training will incorporate presentations, case studies and group discussion, with participants encouraged to pre-submit issues for the facilitators to address.What delegates will cover (four modules):Module 1 (Foundations): The “why/what/who/how” of project preparation—roles of PPP Units and authorities, lifecycle tools, governance and ESG/SDG alignment. Facilitation: DBSA.Module 2 (Pipelines & bankability): Appraisal checklists, CBA, risk allocation/mitigation, market tests and investment models. Facilitation: Infra Gestion.Module 3 (Procurement to award): Procurement strategy, due diligence readiness, technical/output specs, commercial terms, evaluation and award. Facilitation: Mondjila Project Advisory & Management.Module 4 (Contract management): Team set-up, management manuals, performance/ compliance monitoring, stakeholder engagement and tech-enabled delivery. Facilitation: C-Nergy GlobalCertificates are awarded at close.Who should attend: PPP Units, line ministries, SOEs/utilities, municipal/ provincial officials and programme managers seeking practical, bankability-aligned tools (with certificates upon completion).The two-day conference from 29 to 30 October will convene a strong roster of confirmed speakers from governments, utilities, transport corridor authorities and global operators. Highlights include: Hon. Tertuis Simmers (MEC – Infrastructure, Western Cape Provincial Government), Stephan Jooste (MD: Sustainability, Zutari), Andrew Shaw (Group Chief Officer: Strategy & Planning, Transnet SOC Ltd) and Primah Atugonza (Principal Legal Counsel & PPP/Infrastructure Sector Lead, African Legal Support Facility) for the opening Leaders’ Roundtable.Sector panels feature senior operators already delivering at scale: in energy, Justin Loongo (MD, ZESCO), Cletus Nyachowe (Acting CEO, ZESA Holdings), Pierre Rolland (MD, Infra Gestion) and regional policy architect Kuda Ndhlukula (Executive Director, SACREEE); in logistics corridors and industrialisation, Mohamed Almenhali (Regional CEO – International Office, AD Ports Group) and Stephen Ikua (DG/CEO, LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority).Confirmed leaders in transport integration include Reginald Demana (CEO, SANRAL), Bruno Chingandu (MD, TAZARA), Henrique Victorino (DG, Angola’s INEA), Victor Seff (CEO, Tanzania’s Rural & Urban Roads Agency) and Leslie Mpofu (Executive Director, Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat).Africa PPP also brings a Namibia investment focus to the fore with NIPDB and Walvis Bay Corridor Group leading the country gateway session, supported by confirmed speakers from Namibia’s PPP Unit, Ministry of Works & Transport, Namibia Airports Company and Lithon Holdings.The programme weaves together investment-ready showcases, renewable energy, transmission & grid, logistics corridors & SEZs, and port & airport expansions.For more information about the conference, including registration details, commercial opportunities and the full agenda, please visit https://africappp.com/ About AMETRADE LtdFounded in 2006, AME Trade Ltd has become a leading force in facilitating trade and investment across Africa’s emerging markets. With over 20 years of experience, we specialise in industry-specific B2B events, conferences, and digital marketing services, particularly in the Mining, Energy, Finance, and Oil & Gas sectors. Operating in 29 African countries, we partner with top industry experts and local SMEs to deliver high-impact events that drive sustainable development and economic growth across the continent. Our mission is to facilitate meaningful business connections, educate and bring together leading stakeholders to address and solve problems that lead to improved collaboration and progress in each of the industries that we serve. Our on the ground presence gives us an unrivalled competitive advantage and know how. Our value-added services offering includes: tailor made capacity building training programs, digital connect marketing services and valuable business intelligence reports. Join us in our efforts to shape a prosperous, sustainable and inclusive economic development in Africa. Visit www.ametrade.org to learn more. Follow us on: LINKEDIN | TWITTERFor Media inquiries, please contact:Office 403, 4th Floor, Hamilton House,Mabledon Place, London, WC1H9BBmarketing@ametrade.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.