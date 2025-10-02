Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green, State Officials Announce King Kamehameha III Elementary School Rebuilding Site

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN, STATE OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE KING KAMEHAMEHA III ELEMENTARY SCHOOL REBUILDING SITE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 1, 2025

HONOLULU – The State of Hawaiʻi, County of Maui and federal and private sector partners are moving forward with plans to rebuild King Kamehameha III Elementary School at the approximately 14-acre Kuʻia site below the Lahaina Bypass. Appropriate cultural and environmental surveys for the property will soon begin.

“This represents a major milestone in Lahaina’s healing and recovery,” said Governor Josh Green. “It demonstrates the resilience of the Lahaina community, with support from the County of Maui and the entire state.”

The proposed $162 million project — above the tsunami inundation zone — is about 0.6 miles directly mauka from the original King Kamehameha III Elementary School campus on Front Street, which was destroyed by the deadly August 2023 wildfires.

“From the beginning, my priority has been to follow the lead of the Lahaina community in deciding where their keikis’ school should be rebuilt,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “The selection of the Kuʻia site reflects the voices of residents who want their children connected to their home, culture, history and future. This new school will honor the legacy of King Kamehameha III while providing a safe and resilient place for our children to learn and thrive. I extend a special mahalo to Governor Green, the State Department of Education, our federal and private partners and most importantly, the Lahaina community for guiding us to this important step forward.”

The project still requires federal funding and legislative support before construction can begin. The state is pursuing Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement fund options. Any remaining balance will likely be covered by state appropriations, insurance payouts, or a combination of both. The new location was identified after the Hawaiʻi Department of Education (HIDOE) conducted extensive outreach in the Maui community.

“Rebuilding King Kamehameha III Elementary is essential for the healing and recovery of our students, families and staff. Our priority is to provide a permanent school where learning can continue without disruption,” said Keith T. Hayashi, HIDOE superintendent. “With the emergency proclamation allowing us to move more quickly and with strong support from the Governor, Mayor and legislature, we’re committed to transitioning our students from temporary modular classrooms to a school they can call home — built with their needs and future in mind.”

Between May 2024 and November 2024, HIDOE conducted outreach meetings and surveys with the Lahaina community, including area residents, school faculty and staff, alumni and other stakeholders. HIDOE issued two reports summarizing the feedback: one in June 2024 and one in January 2025. A total of 485 area residents participated in the surveys.

The majority in the first survey — 67%— supported rebuilding the school in the original Front Street location. But that plan would not be feasible because of the impact to iwi kūpuna and the high risk of flooding. Rebuilding at the Front Street site would have required a smaller, vertical school, which is cost-prohibitive and would not meet the needs of the community.

The community’s next choice was the Kuʻia property due to its favorable traffic conditions, better emergency access and proximity to the original elementary school. Over half – 51 % – of the respondents in the second survey supported this location.

A third proposed site at Pulelehua — which is located about seven miles away from the original Front Street elementary school — received support from 46% in the second survey. The temporary Lahaina elementary school is located on an adjacent parcel.

A fourth site at Pu‘ukoli‘i Village — nearly two miles away from the original Front Street elementary school — was supported by just 4% in the first survey.

Respondents attributed a lot of weight to a property’s cultural and historical significance in expressing their preferences. Residents also cited traffic and providing educational and extracurricular opportunities for students as important factors. Locating the school at Kuʻia addresses many priorities expressed by the community.

The Kuʻia site keeps the school in Lahaina, where King Kamehameha III lived and governed, honoring his historic legacy. Kuʻia co-locates the school near other educational and civic resources. The location would also enhance safety, fire mitigation, accessibility and convenience for the Lahaina community. Preliminary plans include developing multiple access points to help ease traffic congestion and increase the number of evacuation routes, strengthening overall community resilience and connectivity.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]