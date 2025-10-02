Forbes Books Author Kelley Steven-Waiss Takes Home Top Prize at The Business Book Awards for ‘Valley Girls’

"Valley Girls: Lessons From Female Founders in the Silicon Valley and Beyond," winner for business journey at The Business Book Awards in London. Forbes Books, the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. The Business Book Awards, in partnership with Pathway Group, is a premier event that highlights exceptional business literature.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forbes Books author Kelley Steven-Waiss was honored with a win at The Business Book Awards in London for her compelling book, " Valley Girls: Lessons From Female Founders in the Silicon Valley and Beyond ." Advantage Media proudly celebrates her achievement at the prestigious ceremony, which recognizes authors who provide exceptional expertise on leadership, change, and sustainability in the business world.Now in its eighth year, The Business Book Awards, in partnership with Pathway Group, is a premier event that highlights exceptional business literature."We are incredibly proud of Kelley for this outstanding achievement," said Adam Witty, CEO of Advantage Media. "Her win at The Business Book Awards is a testament to the power of her story and her expertise. At Advantage, our mission is to help leaders amplify their authority, and awards like this underscore the significant impact our authors have when they share their knowledge with the world."In addition to this win, Advantage Media celebrates four other Forbes Books authors who were recognized on the award's shortlist, demonstrating a strong presence in this year's competition:- Brian Gottlieb, author of Beyond the Hammer, was shortlisted for Business Journey.- Diane Wang, author of The Inner Mountain, was shortlisted for Business Journey.- David Ko, author of Recharge, was shortlisted for Smart Thinking.- Ella Washington, author of Unspoken, was shortlisted for International Business Book.The full list of winners and the shortlist are available on The Business Book Awards website.Advantage Media—The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under four imprints – Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, and Advantage Books – advertising campaigns, personal brand websites, content creation, public relations, podcasting, and more. Since the company’s founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and media services.

