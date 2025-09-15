Mercedes ISD Expands Bilingual Literacy Access Across Community with Footsteps2Brilliance

Mercedes Independent School District (MISD) is proud to announce a major literacy initiative in partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance.

MERCEDES, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercedes Independent School District (MISD) is proud to announce a major literacy initiative in partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance, bringing high quality bilingual resources to students, families, and educators across the district. This effort reflects Mercedes ISD’s deep commitment to supporting students Birth - 3rd grade with tools that promote reading success in both English and Spanish.“At Mercedes ISD, we believe literacy is freedom,” said Melissa Chacón, Director of Primary Literacy. “This partnership is part of our promise to support students academically and culturally, and to provide meaningful opportunities that reflect the strengths of our community.”Chacón added that Mercedes ISD also believes that every child deserves a strong foundation. The district is committed to building strong beginnings, fostering lifelong learning, and ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive every day. This partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance brings that vision to life by equipping students and families with the resources they need to succeed.Mercedes ISD is expanding its reach by equipping all Birth – 3rd grade students with access to the Footsteps2Brilliance bilingual literacy platform. With interactive books, educational games, and learning resources available both online and offline, students will build vocabulary, comprehension, and fluency inside and outside the classroom.Families can get started today by visiting www.myf2b.com and entering their local zip code to sign up for free access. Educators across the district will also receive professional development and teaching tools to bring the program into classrooms, while families will be supported in using the platform at home to reinforce learning.“This partnership shows what’s possible when schools and communities work together around a shared goal, ensuring every child becomes a confident reader,” said Ilene Rosenthal, CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance. “Mercedes ISD is creating a powerful model that values bilingualism and early literacy as keys to long term success.”The program is already underway and will continue expanding throughout the school year. To learn more about Footsteps2Brilliance or Mercedes ISD’s bilingual literacy initiative, visit www.footsteps2brilliance.com About Mercedes Independent School DistrictMercedes ISD serves students and families in Mercedes, Texas, with a focus on academic excellence, bilingual achievement, and community partnership. The district is dedicated to preparing students for lifelong success by promoting equity, innovation, and culturally responsive learning environments.About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is a national leader in literacy innovation, offering a bilingual ecosystem of mobile first solutions that accelerate learning from birth through third grade and beyond. The platform brings together educators, families, and community leaders to ensure every child becomes a strong and capable reader.

