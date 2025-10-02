Mike Chavez Painting Wins ‘Best Painter in Sonoma County’ for 9th Straight Year

Winning once is exciting. Winning nine times is work.” — Mike Chavez, Founder and CEO of MCP

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the ninth consecutive year, Mike Chavez Painting (MCP) has been voted Best Painter in Sonoma County by readers of the Press Democrat, reaffirming the company’s status as a standout in craftsmanship, community commitment, and customer experience.For founder Mike Chavez, the honor reflects the everyday decisions of a team unwilling to settle.“Winning once is exciting. Winning nine times is work,” said Chavez. “You don’t keep a reputation like this by cutting corners. It’s day-in, day-out attention to detail, hiring the right people, checking in with your crew, staying connected to your clients, and never letting up.”That relentless pursuit of consistency has been central to MCP’s evolution from a solo operation into one of Sonoma County’s most respected painting companies. Known for its warm professionalism and clean, courteous crews, MCP has become a go-to for homeowners and commercial developers alike.From landmark projects like Montgomery Village and the Catholic Cemetery Chapel, to deeply personal home transformations across Santa Rosa, Windsor, and Healdsburg, every project is treated with the same promise: “Do right no matter what.”“I tell my team all the time-this work matters. These homes and buildings, they’re people’s lives, memories, investments,” said Chavez. “We have the privilege of being trusted with that, and we take it seriously.”Clients echo that sentiment in reviews, repeatedly citing the quality of the crew, the care shown during projects, and the clarity of the entire process. According to Chavez, his focus isn’t about being the biggest—it’s about being the most trusted.“Sonoma County isn’t a place where you can fake it,” he said. “People here want to work with someone they know and trust. You have to show up and earn that, every time.”As for what keeps the momentum going year after year?“It starts with the people beside me,” Chavez added. “This recognition is for my team. Our painters, our office staff, our project managers. They show up every day with pride, professionalism, and care. I may drive the ship, but they’re the reason we keep winning.”About Mike Chavez PaintingBased in Santa Rosa, Mike Chavez Painting is a community-first residential and commercial painting company serving all of Sonoma County. Built on values of integrity, craftsmanship, and service, MCP is a 9-time Best Painter winner and proud supporter of local volunteer initiatives, including Phoenix Theater, Redwood Gospel Mission, and more. From the first handshake to the final brushstroke, MCP is committed to doing the job—and doing it right.Media Contact

