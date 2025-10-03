Submit Release
Japanese Textile Manufacturer KOKKA to Exhibit New Collections at International Quilt Market

KOKKA, a leading Japanese textile manufacturer, will showcase its latest collections at the International Quilt Market

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, KOKKA will debut the highly anticipated 2026 Nani Iro collection by Naomi Ito, alongside new releases from Echino and Bookhou, as well as high-quality solids and in-house print designs. Known worldwide for its artistry and craftsmanship, KOKKA brings a fresh wave of inspiration to quilt shops, designers, and makers looking to add distinctive Japanese fabrics to their offerings.

International Quilt Market:
October 4–6, 2025
George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas
KOKKA Booth #317

“We’re thrilled to share the artistry and craftsmanship of Japanese textiles with the quilting community,” said a KOKKA spokesperson. From the poetic prints of Nani Iro to the bold styles of Echino, our goal is to inspire creativity and connect with textile professionals across North America.

Retailers and industry professionals interested in stocking Japanese fabrics or opening a wholesale account are encouraged to visit KOKKA’s booth for more information, or connect through the corporate contact from: https://kokkausa.com/pages/contact-corporate

About KOKKA U.S.A., Inc.
KOKKA U.S.A., Inc. is the North American subsidiary of KOKKA, a Japanese textile manufacturer founded in 1948 and renowned for its innovative printed fabrics. Collaborations with celebrated artists such as Naomi Ito (Nani Iro), Etsuko Furuya (Echino), and Bookhou have made KOKKA one of Japan’s most beloved fabric houses. Alongside KOKKA collections, the
company also imports and distributes premium Japanese textiles from Kobayashi, Hokkoh, Cosmo, and Kiyohara.

Media Contact:
KOKKA U.S.A., Inc.
Email: info@kokkafabrics.com
Website: https://kokkausa.com
Online Store: https://kokkafabrics.com

Ryuichi Suzuki
KOKKA U.S.A., Inc.
info@kokkafabrics.com

Japanese Textile Manufacturer KOKKA to Exhibit New Collections at International Quilt Market

