The Classic GREGORY HORROR SHOW Returns to Nintendo Switch

Japan’s legendary horror-comedy game teams up in an extraordinary collaboration with Elfin Clay!

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonorite Co., Ltd., the developer of the Nintendo Switch game Elfin Clay, announced a Halloween collaboration event starting in October with the fully CG horror-comedy work GREGORY HORROR SHOW, bringing together the long-standing friendship and shared passion of Hidemitsu Higuchi, director of Elfin Clay, and Naomi Iwata, director of GREGORY HORROR SHOW.

The “Strange Guests” Debut on Nintendo Switch.

The highlight of this collaboration is the full lineup of 49 cube-designed characters, originally featured in the anime and on PlayStation 2.

The characters of GREGORY HORROR SHOW, with their unique world and charming cube designs, have won enthusiastic fans not only in Japan but also overseas. However, for many years, they were in short supply, making the series a rare and highly sought-after work.

For this collaboration, the five members from the development team of Elfin Clay painstakingly restored the old 3D data originally used, bringing it fully up to modern standards. Under the full supervision of Naomi Iwata, the team faithfully recreated the original designs, making it possible to showcase these nostalgic characters once again on the latest platform, the Nintendo Switch.

Naomi Iwata’s full supervision extends beyond just the characters of GREGORY HORROR SHOW. The characters of Elfin Clay also appear in cube designs adapted to the world of GREGORY HORROR SHOW. For fans, this truly is a dream collaboration, sure to excite and unite the fan communities of both series.

A Second Miracle Born from Fan Passion

GREGORY HORROR SHOW has long enjoyed a devoted cult following, and when Naomi Iwata launched a crowdfunding campaign for a Steam game adaptation, it achieved remarkable success—raising approximately 20.16 million yen against a 5 million yen goal. This success clearly demonstrated how eagerly fans have awaited the return of the series. The collaboration with Elfin Clay was realized to further honor this passion, carrying with it a heartfelt desire to deliver once again the excitement and wonder fans experienced in the past.

Collaboration Overview

Event Period: October 3, 2025 – November 17, 2025

Details:

In-game sale of all 49 figure models from GREGORY HORROR SHOW.

A Halloween-limited “Farm” inspired by the world of GREGORY HORROR SHOW, featuring appearances by select Gregory characters.

Release of six limited-edition hats and figures commemorating the collaboration between Elfin Clay and GREGORY HORROR SHOW.

Cube-style redesigns of Elfin Clay characters, fully supervised by Naomi Iwata.

Please look forward to seeing how the world of GREGORY HORROR SHOW will merge with the pop and colorful universe of Elfin Clay.

More information on https://uncompanygames.com/gregory_horror_show_en

Product Title: You adorable! Elfin Clay 2

Release Date: May 23, 2024

Platform: Nintendo Switch (Download Only)

Price: Free-to-play (with in-game purchases)

Official Website: https://uncompanygames.com/dorobo/

Download here: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/you-adorable-elfin-clay-2-switch/

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) for the latest updates: https://twitter.com/dorobo_yochien

Official YouTube Channel – over 12 million views! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyuD0mIiRPpTd0GbalI_pkg

Press Contact

Sonorite Co., Ltd.

Elfin Clay Development Team

E-mail: uncompany@sonorite.co.jp

