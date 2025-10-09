LOGIQ Establishes Indian Local Corporation and Announces Appointment of COO

— Ashok Das Named COO and First President of LOGIQ India Corporation —

NAHA, OKINAWA, JAPAN, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOGIQ Corporation (Headquarters: Naha, Okinawa; Founder & CEO: Tomohito Kirihata; hereinafter "LOGIQ") today announced the establishment of its Indian local corporation, LOGIQ India Corporation, and the appointment of Ashok Das as its first President. Concurrently, Mr. Das has also been promoted to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of LOGIQ globally.

Mr. Das previously worked with LOGIQ’s founder, Tomohito Kirihata, at Oracle Corporation’s Linux Global Business Unit, where he served as Global Head of Partner Management. He joined LOGIQ in July 2025 as Country Manager India, spearheading the company’s business launch in India. With the incorporation of LOGIQ India Corporation, he now assumes the dual role of COO and President of the Indian entity.

Going forward, LOGIQ positions India as its most important market following Japan and is implementing an international division of responsibilities:

- Japan Market: Managed directly by Founder & CEO, Tomohito Kirihata

- India Market: Led by COO and LOGIQ India Corporation President, Ashok Das

- Technical Support: Provided across both markets by LOGIQ’s Hong Kong-based bilingual engineering team (Japanese/English)

This global framework is designed to strengthen service quality and ensure seamless support across regions.

Since its founding in June 2024, LOGIQ has been addressing major industry challenges such as Oracle Java® employee-based licensing and VMware® subscription pricing issues. The company develops proprietary diagnostic and migration software suites, delivering advanced services that include code-level analysis and remediation. This expertise has enabled LOGIQ to rapidly gain adoption among multiple enterprise clients.

