End of Life Advocate and Author Leslie Vick Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families across the country are turning to Leslie Vick’s “Finding Our Way: A Guide on Care, Finances and Helping Through the End-of-Life Journey” for grounded, step-by-step guidance through the complex realities of care giving. Drawing from her experiences supporting her father, mother, and aunt—and informed by countless conversations with care givers—Vick delivers a compassionate road map that blends checklists, real-world strategies, and values-based decision-making.

“Caregiving isn’t just doctor appointments and medications,” Vick explains. “It’s passwords and paperwork, paying bills, sorting insurance, coordinating siblings, advocating in medical settings, and remembering to care of yourself. My goal is to make those first steps—and the hard conversations—easier.”

Inside Finding Our Way, readers will find:

• Medical advocacy made approachable: How to ask clear questions, seek second opinions, weigh benefits and side effects, and prioritize quality of life rather than defaulting to every possible intervention.

• Family coordination systems: Practical ways to divide responsibilities—finances, appointments, errands, clothing and supplies—to keep everyone aligned with shared checklists and communication habits that reduce burnout.

• Crisis-ready basics: A simple inventory of essentials that prevent last-minute chaos—spare keys, gate and device codes, passwords, insurance and ID cards, Social Security and birth dates, medication and provider lists, and ready-to-activate bill-pay plans.

• Care options, demystified: What to expect from home care, assisted living, and hospice; how each setting supports daily needs like bathing, therapies, blood pressure and glucose monitoring; and how to define “a good day” for your loved one.

• Medication management: Why pharmacists are vital partners for checking interactions, exploring alternatives, and navigating insurance coverage when prescriptions don’t align with formularies.

• Caregiver well-being: Simple practices for staying organized, setting boundaries, taking breaks, and recognizing that “doing it all” isn’t sustainable—or necessary.

Vick’s perspective is shaped by experience. She witnessed her mother’s health strain while caring for her father with dementia and learned how quickly a situation can become unsafe at home without the right support. She coordinated her aunt’s care across state lines and discovered that even strong estate plans can overlook practical details. “Preparation preserves quality time,” she notes. “Even families with wills and trusts can be derailed by missing items like a gate code or a pharmacy contact. Small steps taken early make an enormous difference.”

A central theme of the book is values-first choice-making. Vick encourages families to normalize early, ongoing conversations about preferences for treatment, hospitalizations, and end-of-life care—well before a crisis. “Saying no to a treatment that doesn’t align with someone’s values isn’t giving up,” she asserts. “It’s choosing comfort, dignity, and meaningful connection.”

The need for clear, practical guidance is broad. AARP estimates that tens of millions of Americans will serve as unpaid caregivers at some point. “Finding Our Way” meets that need with an organized, judgment-free tone. Readers report using Vick’s checklists to streamline sibling responsibilities, avoid common pitfalls at hospital intake, and better support loved ones during transitions between home, assisted living, and hospice.

Beyond the page, Vick extends her advocacy through multiple channels:

• Weekly TV segment: Senior Moments on KTTC, Tuesdays at 4:00 p.m., where she breaks down one topic—assisted living, home-care coordination, hospice, caregiver burnout—into five- to seven-minute, actionable conversations.

• Speaking and community events: Interactive talks at community centers and regional venues that introduce key checklists and jump-start family conversations.

• Media appearances and podcasts: Including an upcoming feature on Women’s Quarterly.

• Free educational blog: Deeper dives into everyday realities—how to prepare for an unexpected hospital stay, what donating your body entails, supporting a loved one from a distance, and the often-overlooked logistics that sap time and energy.

Vick’s advice consistently emphasizes shared responsibility and realistic expectations. “Care giving requires many hats,” she explains. “Stay organized, take breaks, and share the load. A simple group text or shared checklist can change the tenor of an entire week.” She also highlights the importance of dignity in daily life—ensuring loved ones have appropriate clothing, warmth, and personal items as their needs change—because small comforts matter.

“Finding Our Way” is both a toolkit and a conversation starter. It invites families to plan before the fall, before the hospitalization, before the stack of bills and forms grows overwhelming—so they can spend more time connecting and less time scrambling. “Start the conversations now,” Vick urges. “With your spouse, your parents, your adult children. Know how to access accounts, where documents are, and what matters most to the person you love.”

“Finding Our Way: A Guide on Care, Finances and Helping Through the End-of-Life Journey” is available in paperback and eBook through major online retailers and select independent bookstores.

About the Author

Leslie Vick is a caregiver advocate, author, and media contributor whose work centers on practical, compassionate support for families facing aging, serious illness, and end-of-life decisions. Through her book, weekly KTTC segment Senior Moments, and a free educational blog, she equips caregivers with actionable tools, curated resources, and a values-first framework for making hard choices with confidence.

