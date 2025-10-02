The Brave Table Live x Rayya Talks For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Brave Table Live is joining forces with Rayya Talks to host a powerful gathering dedicated to women’s wellness, advocacy and community empowerment. The special edition, titled The Brave Table Live x Rayya Talks: Breast Cancer Awareness Edition, will take place on Wednesday 8 October 2025, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at MGallery The Retreat, Palm Dubai.This exclusive event will bring together women from across the region for an intimate morning of conversation, learning and connection - highlighting the importance of early detection, preventive health, and collective support in the fight against breast cancer. Guests will hear from Dr. Jenna Burton, Longevity and Regeneration specialist at Zoime Clinic, will share insights on proactive approaches to women’s health, including a guided five-minute personal check demonstration designed to empower attendees with practical preventive tools.Adding to the experience, Dr. Neeta Bhushan, host of The Brave Table podcast and wellness entrepreneur, will showcase her celebrated Chai Tonics brand, recently launched in the United States through a five-city tour. For the first time in Dubai, Neeta will bring her functional chai to life through a live cooking station, where she will be deconstructing her brand for a tasting experience - blending ritual, flavour and wellness in an immersive way.A carefully curated wellness marketplace featuring high-end vendors will also be part of the morning, giving attendees an opportunity to explore unique products and services that support holistic wellbeing. As a gesture of care, each guest will receive a single pink gerbera bouquet, thoughtfully arranged by FlowWow to symbolize hope, self-love and solidarity.This edition comes at a milestone moment for The Brave Table. The podcast, hosted by Dr. Neeta Bhushan, has been nominated as a 2025 Signal Awards Finalist in the Conversation Starter category - an international recognition honoring the world’s best podcasts. With public voting now open, the nomination underscores Neeta’s growing global impact as a voice for empowerment, wellness and meaningful dialogue.More than just a conversation, the gathering stands as a movement of advocacy and action. Aligning with Breast Cancer Awareness Month locally and globally, the event combines wellness, philanthropy and empowerment into one meaningful morning. Proceeds and contributions will support the Friends of Cancer Patients Fund, ensuring the event has a lasting and tangible impact on those directly affected by breast cancer.“At The Brave Table Live, we believe in creating spaces where women can connect deeply, speak openly, and walk away with tools that empower them to thrive - not just survive. Partnering with Rayya Talks for this edition allows us to amplify an important conversation around preventive health while celebrating community and wellness. Being recognised on a global stage with The Brave Table’s nomination at the Signal Awards makes this gathering even more meaningful,” said Dr. Neeta Bhushan.“At MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, wellness and community are at the heart of our brand philosophy. We are honoured to host this special edition of The Brave Table Live x Rayya Talks, creating a safe and inspiring space to champion women’s health and raise awareness for such a vital cause. It is our privilege to be part of an event that not only uplifts our guests but also contributes to the wider community through meaningful initiatives,” said Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai.The Brave Table Live x Rayya Talks: Breast Cancer Awareness Edition will take place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at MGallery the Retreat, Palm Dubai, with proceeds contributing to the Friends of Cancer Patients Fund.The Brave Table Live is an in-person extension of Neeta Bhushan’s globally recognised podcast The Brave Table. Bringing together communities across the world, these live events are designed to spark brave conversations, foster authentic connection and empower attendees through shared stories and experiences. Rayya Talks curates purposeful gatherings that inspire meaningful dialogue around wellness, empowerment, and transformation, creating impact-driven platforms that uplift and connect.For more details, visit www.neetabhushan.com or follow @thebravetable on Instagram.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About Dr. Neeta BhushanA TEDx speaker, 5x award-winning author, and former cosmetic dentist turned emotional health advocate, Dr. Neeta Bhushan is the founder of The Brave Table, a top-ranked global podcast. Her work blends psychology, leadership, and wellness to help women overcome burnout, build emotional resilience, and rise with courage. Her best-selling book That Sucked. Now What? empowers women worldwide to reclaim their stories and step into their power.About The Brave Table LIVEThe Brave Table LIVE is the in-person extension of Dr. Neeta Bhushan’s acclaimed podcast, The Brave Table. Each gathering creates a welcoming space for women to embrace vulnerability, celebrate reinvention, and share authentic stories of empowerment.

