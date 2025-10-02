Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator strengthens cooperation with India through the 2025 Pangyo Global Media Meetup

A view of the online meetup with ET Auto A scene from the online meetup’s Q&A session A scene from the online meetup’s presentation session

GBSA enhances cooperation with India through a virtual event, showcasing Pangyo Techno Valley's smart mobility innovations and global expansion initiatives.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator (GBSA) showcased the future strategy and achievements of Pangyo Techno Valley at the “2025 Pangyo Global Media Online Meet Up India” on September 29, reinforcing its position as a global smart mobility hub.ET Auto, a mobility-focused media outlet affiliated with India’s most prominent business newspaper, The Economic Times, hosted the event. Innovative companies and institutions from Pangyo also participated, promoting their technology and vision to the global market.Pangyo Techno Valley has now become a testing ground for innovation in autonomous driving and smart mobility. A prime example is Pangyo Zero City, Korea’s first real-road-based autonomous driving test bed.With a 10.8 km driving course, an integrated control center, and IoT infrastructure, autonomous vehicles and regular cars run together to verify safety and efficiency. To date, it has made approximately 500,000 public data records available to companies and research institutions, supporting the development and commercialization of technology.Additionally, the ‘ PanTA-G Bus ,’ an autonomous public transportation service launched in July 2023, had recorded a cumulative driving distance of 40,000 km and served 44,000 passengers by October 2024, demonstrating the feasibility of commercializing autonomous public transportation.Furthermore, Seongnam City has developed the autonomous driving simulation platform SHARK, which enables startups, universities, and research institutions to experiment with autonomous cars, drones, and robots in a digital twin environment.Pangyo Techno Valley also actively supports the global expansion of domestic innovative companies. It encourages participation in overseas exhibitions, such as CES. It has established international cooperation models by promoting pilot projects in seven key areas of smart cities, including autonomous driving, shared mobility, and intelligent transportation systems. Through these efforts, Pangyo is growing beyond being a Korean version of Silicon Valley and evolving into an innovation cluster that is gaining global attention.The upcoming Pangyo Techno Valley 3 will focus on supporting system semiconductors, future mobility (including autonomous driving, drones, AI, and robotics), biohealth, renewable energy, and the gaming industry. It plans to strengthen the startup-centric innovation ecosystem by providing tenant companies with comprehensive research and lab facilities, funding, networking opportunities, and testing infrastructure.By 2024, Pangyo Techno Valley had housed a total of 1,803 companies, representing an 11% increase from the previous year, with approximately 79,000 employees. The workforce is remarkably diverse and professional, with young people in their 20s and 30s making up 60%, researchers accounting for 32.6%, and women representing 29.8%. The ecosystem is centered on advanced industries, with 65% of tenant companies in IT, 12% in bio, and 9% in content.A GBSA official said, “Pangyo Techno Valley is building a unique model where startups, large corporations, public institutions, universities, and research institutes work together organically.” They added, “We will continue to position ourselves as a leading innovation hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution by expanding our global network, verifying key technologies, and fostering talent.”Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Group has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, Joy of Work in Pangyo, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange - In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

