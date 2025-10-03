Gen Hoshino’s first Japan tour in six years will be broadcast live from the finale to cinemas across Japan and Jakarta!

“Gen Hoshino presents MAD HOPE” Live in Cinemas is confirmed!

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, October 19, 2025, the final performance of “Gen Hoshino presents MAD HOPE” at K-Arena Yokohama (Kanagawa, Japan) will be broadcast live to cinemas nationwide in Japan, as well as to cinemas in Jakarta.

Gen Hoshino’s first nationwide tour in six years drew enormous attention, with every show — including additional dates — selling out immediately upon release. The tour later expanded to Asia with performances in Taipei, Shanghai, and Seoul, each city swept into a wave of excitement. Both audiences and music media praised the tour as “one of the most accomplished in his career.”

The grand finale at K-Arena Yokohama, which has captured the attention of fans both in Japan and abroad, will be broadcast live to cinemas across Japan as well as to cinemas in Jakarta.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the full power and allure of Gen Hoshino’s live performance on the big screen at your local cinema.

【Event Outline】

＜Title＞

“Gen Hoshino presents MAD HOPE” Live in Cinemas

＜Date／Time＞

Sunday October 19, 2025 14:00 Start (GMT+7)

＜Venue＞

Cinemas in Jakarta

・More Info＞＞https://liveviewing.jp/overseas/genhoshino-madhope-overseas/

*The opening time may vary depending on the cinema.

＜Ticketing time／Price＞

Please check each cinema’s official website for details.



【Attention】

《About the Screening》

*This screening is designed for audiences to enjoy the event as they would at a live show. Please be aware that there may be applause during the screening. Kindly purchase tickets with this in mind.

*Please note that because this is live broadcast, video and audio may be affected due to the network conditions.

*It is strictly prohibited to take any audio/video/photo with camera, mobile phone or any other devices of the streaming screen. You may be subject to criminal penalties for uploading and sharing it online without permission. If such an act is found at the cinema, you will be asked to delete the recorded contents, and leave the cinema immediately after doing so. The ticket will not be refunded in this case.

*In the event of an earthquake or a disaster warning, the show may be suspended for safety reasons, regardless of the area where the customer is located or the area where the performance is hosted.

《About the Cinema》

*Please note that the screening times listed by each cinemas are subject to change. If the performance significantly exceeds the scheduled end time, the screening may be terminated before the show concludes.

*Please note that due to event records or media shooting, video or photography may be taken inside the screen. Its images or photos may be used in various media.

《About Seating》

*Please note that due to the cinemas seating arrangements, seats for your group may not be located together.



*Please note that additional rules may apply depending on the policies of each cinema.

*Published details are subject to change without prior notice depending on circumstances.

“Gen Hoshino presents MAD HOPE” Live in Cinemas

Official Website

https://liveviewing.jp/overseas/genhoshino-madhope-overseas/

Gen Hoshino Official Website

https://www.hoshinogen.com

Organized by：AMUSE

Distributed by：LIVE VIEWING JAPAN / LIVE VIEWING ENTERTAINMENT

【Guidelines for Using Images】

Cropping or altering the images in any way is strictly prohibited.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.