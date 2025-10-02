González Byass Blends Heritage and Innovation to Shape the Future of Wine and Spirits

González Byass

González Byass drives sherry revival, expands into mezcal, and champions sustainability in an exclusive Drinks Times interview.

JEREZ, SPAIN, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- González Byass, a family-owned leader for nearly 200 years, is driving sherry’s global revival, pioneering in mezcal, and setting sustainability benchmarks. In an exclusive interview with leading industry publication Drinks Times, President Mauricio González-Gordon shares the vision behind this transformation.

“At González Byass, tradition and innovation are complementary strengths,” said Mauricio González-Gordon, fifth-generation president. Tio Pepe sherry leads a global renaissance, with events like Tio Pepe Challenge and Copa Jerez showcasing its mixology and dining versatility. The company’s portfolio, spanning Beronia (Rioja), Vilarnau (Penedès), and Chile’s Veramonte, drives over 50% growth in the U.S. via a 2024 partnership with Viña Santa Carolina, while markets like China and Brazil expand through targeted campaigns.

Sustainability defines González Byass’ “People + Planet” strategy. With 86% renewable energy, 99% waste recycled, 12% less water used last year, and 68% sustainably certified vineyards, the company leads the industry. Jerez wineries harness solar power, and Chile’s Veramonte is 100% organic, with five wineries meeting UN emissions goals.

The company’s bold entry into mezcal, partnering with Los Danzantes and leveraging Casa Pedro Domecq’s distribution in Mexico, taps a fast-growing spirits category. Nomad whisky, a 2025 World Spirits Challenge Gold Medalist, and The London Nº1 gin strengthen its premium lineup. Health-focused products like Croft Twist (5.5% ABV) and Vilarnau 0.0 meet rising demand for low/no-alcohol options.

“Consumers seek quality, sustainability, and authentic experiences,” González-Gordon told Drinks Times. With operations in over 100 countries, González Byass blends family values with innovation to shape the industry’s future.

Read the full interview in Drinks Times: https://www.drinks-times.com/2025/09/t9be5ac8nw6m/

About González Byass

Founded in 1835 in Jerez, Spain, González Byass is a family-owned leader in wine and spirits, with a portfolio including Tio Pepe sherry, Beronia wines, Los Danzantes mezcal, Nomad whisky, and The London Nº1 gin.

Website: www.gonzalezbyass.com

Discover González Byass’ excellence at the Tio Pepe Challenge.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.