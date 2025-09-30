Taperians Bryggeri Wins Four Medals at Grand Beer Challenge 2025

Taperians Bryggeri Wins Two Gold Medals at Grand Beer Challenge 2025

LUND, SWEDEN, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taperians Bryggeri, the only microbrewery crafting beer in the heart of Lund, has achieved remarkable success at the 2025 Grand Beer Challenge (GBC), earning two Gold and two Silver medals. This accomplishment underscores its reputation in the global craft beer community.

Located in the basement of Taperia restaurant, Taperians Bryggeri is unique in Lund for brewing and serving exclusively its own beers, minimizing transportation needs and supporting Lund’s environmental goals. With head brewer Alan’s over ten years of expertise, each batch is crafted using 100-150 kg of malt and 1-10 kg of hops, leveraging Lund’s exceptional water quality. The brewery’s beers draw inspiration from the culinary traditions of Spain, Italy, and France, complementing Taperia’s dishes to create a cohesive dining experience.

During the GBC, held from August 18–22, 2025, Taperians Bryggeri’s beers were evaluated through rigorous blind tastings by global experts. The brewery’s standout entries received the following awards:

- Taperians Bryggeri #8 (Double IPA, Gold): A deep amber brew with creamy ivory foam, featuring caramel malt, honey, and vibrant grapefruit and mango notes. Its bold hop bitterness balances a smooth finish, making it highly drinkable.

- Taperians Bryggeri Cerveza Limón (Fruit Beer - Citrus, Gold): Radiant gold with lemony hues, this beer offers zesty lemon, orange peel, and lime aromas. Its light body, bright acidity, and subtle hop bitterness deliver a crisp, refreshing finish.

- Taperians Bryggeri Ode to Hops (West Coast IPA, Silver): A vibrant amber-orange IPA with citrus, pine, and tropical fruit aromas. Its crisp mouthfeel and bold hop bitterness capture the classic West Coast style.

- Taperians Bryggeri 2022 (Lager - Helles, Silver): A straw-gold lager with light grain and herbal notes, offering a smooth, refreshing body and lively carbonation for a clean, classic finish.

The Grand Beer Challenge is renowned for its stringent standards, awarding medals only to beers of exceptional quality. Taperians Bryggeri’s achievements reflect its commitment to crafting innovative beers that pair seamlessly with Taperia’s cuisine while exploring seasonal flavors. The brewery continues to focus on pushing creative boundaries and delivering unique experiences to its guests.

Beer enthusiasts are invited to visit Taperians Bryggeri in Lund to enjoy these award-winning beers and experience the distinctive atmosphere of Taperia. For more information, visit Taperians Bryggeri or follow the brewery’s latest updates.

About Grand Beer Challenge

The Grand Beer Challenge is the world’s premier beer competition, celebrating outstanding brews from across the globe. Through meticulous blind tastings, it connects brewers with a global audience, inspiring innovation in craft beer. The 2025 results were announced on September 9, setting new standards of excellence.

