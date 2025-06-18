Cotswolds Distillery Wins 4 Golds and Trophy at 2025 World Spirits Challenge

Cotswolds Founder’s Choice Single Malt Whisky win Gold Medals and the Trophy for Best English Single Malt Whisky at the 2025 World Spirits Challenge

English single malts impress judges with bold character and balance—without age statements.

Cotswolds Distillery, based in the English countryside, received four Gold Medals and the Trophy for Best English Single Malt Whisky at the World Spirits Challenge 2025. The awarded expressions—Sherry Cask, Spanish Oak, Peated Cask, and Founder’s Choice Single Malt — stood out during blind tastings judged by an international panel of whisky experts.

All four whiskies are No Age Statement (NAS) single malts, crafted with a variety of casks including Oloroso sherry, STR red wine barriques, ex-bourbon, and ex-Islay quarter casks. The diversity in wood and flavor contributed to their distinct identities and complexity.

The Sherry Cask Single Malt was noted for its aromas of dried apricot, honey, and toasted oak, with a subtle hint of barbecue smoke. Full-bodied and powerful, it revealed layers of dried fruits, ripe apple, and honeyed richness. The finish lingered with notes of toffee, almond, and gentle sweetness.

The Spanish Oak Single Malt was praised for its rich amber hue and notes of dried apricots, vanilla, and soft baking spices. Judges highlighted its elegant balance between fruit, custard, and subtle oak, calling it a refined and expressive dram.

The Peated Cask impressed with its pale color, citrus brightness, and gentle smokiness. Aged in ex-peated Islay quarter casks, it delivered a clean, structured profile that stood out among traditional peat styles. A WSC judge praised its ‘smoky yet balanced profile, with unmistakable English finesse.’

The top honor went to the Founder’s Choice Single Malt Whisky, which took home the Trophy for Best English Single Malt. Matured in STR (Shaved, Toasted, Re-charred) red wine barriques designed by the late Dr. Jim Swan, this cask-strength whisky delivered layers of pineapple, marmalade, dried fruit, and mellow oak. Judges praised its richness, structure, and composure, calling it “as bold as it is refined.”

Cotswolds Distillery was founded in 2014 by Dan Szor, who left a career in London finance to settle in the Cotswolds. Inspired by the barley fields around his new home, he launched a distillery that blends local ingredients, traditional methods, and bold cask innovation. Today, Cotswolds Distillery is recognized as a leader in the English whisky renaissance.

“The depth and individuality of these whiskies were remarkable,” one WSC judge commented. “They showed just how far English whisky has come—not just technically, but emotionally. Each one told a story in the glass.”

The WSC blind tasting format emphasizes fairness and objectivity. All entries are evaluated without labels or branding, judged purely on aroma, palate, and finish. Winning four golds and a trophy in this environment speaks to the strength and consistency of the Cotswolds range.

