Prime Minister Robert Golob: "This Government is offering you a helping hand because you deserve it."

SLOVENIA, September 30 - In his address, Prime Minister Golob shared a personal story about his mother, who forged new friendships through foreign language courses and travel after retiring. "Socialising in the third age is something we often overlook, yet it is in fact the most important thing. Socialising gives meaning to us as people. We are an integral part of a good, supportive community, where we feel good, and where life is worthwhile and beautiful,' he said. He noted that numerous studies portray Slovenia in this positive light, and that the Government is committed to improving the situation of older people further.

The Prime Minister went on to emphasise the importance of e-care, which is one of the elements of the long-term care project and provides older people with greater security and independence.

He stressed that the Government is taking measures to ensure that people can live carefree and secure lives at any age. "We are taking measures that will allow each of us to live without worry, to enjoy life, and to continue dreaming, regardless of our age or the fact that our bodies sometimes fail sooner, sometimes later. That is the essence of long-term care," he said.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Golob emphasised that long-term care is one of the Government's key projects because it encompasses a wide range of measures within a single mission – caring for those who selflessly contributed throughout their lives and now need support. "My commitment is clear: this Government is offering you a helping hand because you deserve it," he concluded.

The Festival of the Third Age, held this year from 30 September to 2 October under the slogan We are all one generation!, is Europe's largest educational and trade fair event for older people and represents Slovenia's main celebration of the International Day of Older Persons on 1 October. For many years, the festival's wide-ranging programme has successfully built bridges between generations, individuals, NGOs, and other key organisations focusing on the needs of older people.