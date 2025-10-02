Three more locations added to Declared Shopping Precincts to protect the SA community

Release date: 02/10/25

Three more metropolitan shopping centres have been declared by the Police Commissioner as Declared Shopping Precincts, as part of reforms under the Government’s nation leading knife laws.

Colonnades Shopping Centre, Tea Tree Plaza Shopping Centre and Modbury Triangle and the Rundle Mall area within the CBD have been made Declared Shopping Precincts from today.

These are in addition to the eight shopping centres declared last week, bringing the total to eleven:

Marion Shopping Centre

Elizabeth Shopping Centre

Arndale Shopping Centre

Burnside Village

Hollywood Plaza

Parabanks Shopping Centre

West Lakes Shopping Centre

Munno Para Shopping Centre

Colonnades Shopping Centre

Tea Tree Plaza Shopping Centre and Modbury Triangle

CBD area including Rundle Mall

These declarations will remain in place until revoked by the Police Commissioner. The new powers allow police to undertake metal detector wanding searches on any person in that declared precinct, and also enable police to order a person or group posing a risk to public safety and order to leave the shopping centre for 24 hours. If they re-enter or attempt to there is a maximum penalty of $1250.

Declarations are also able to be made over certain areas or at public events where there is an increased risk to public safety and in making any declaration, the Commissioner of Police must be satisfied that search powers in that area are necessary or appropriate, and would likely be effective in deterring or detecting the commission of a weapon-related offence.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The safety of South Australians is a top priority for this Government and these new laws were designed to keep the community safe by allowing SA Police to be able to identify any dangerous weapons before an incident unfolds.

In the first weekend of Declared Shopping Precincts operations, three knives were seized at Burnside and one at Marion. This shows exactly why these reforms were needed and serves as a reminder to people who would seek to bring dangerous weapons to shopping centres – you will be caught.

Attributable to SAPOL Assistant Commissioner, Narelle Kameniar

To see police easily identifying dangerous knives in areas heavily frequented by the public, shows these powers are working.

The additional three precincts are another step in utilising this legislation to enhance public safety. In the future we will look at public events, transport hubs and services but this will take time.