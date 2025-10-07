Koala State number plates deliver record support to SA’s wildlife carers

Release date: 04/10/25

Dedicated wildlife rescue organisations will share in more than $54,000 to help volunteers better care for sick and injured native animals through the sale of Koala State number plates – in the latest and biggest round of the Government initiative.

Thanks to South Australian motorists, 17 licenced not-for-profit and volunteer groups have received grants up to $5,000 under the second round of the South Australian Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants program.

More than 2,600 plates – with distinctive ‘SA The Koala State’ lettering – have been purchased since the program was launched.

Each plate sold provides a one-off $50 donation towards animal rescue groups, helping to cover the cost of supplies, equipment, training or vet fees.

Funding can go towards food for native wildlife, vaccinations for rescued animals, personal protective equipment for carers along with new animal enclosures, incubators, shelters and portable cages.

The first round of funding, totalling $50,000, was awarded to 13 licenced not-for-profits and volunteers in December last year.

There are around 400 permitted wildlife carers in South Australia, each of whom contribute hundreds of hours in voluntary work every year.

The Koala State number plates – which are still available for purchase via EzyPlates – cost $151, inclusive of a $70 plate fee, one-off $50 donation and $31 reallocation fee for vehicles already registered in SA.

A list of round two recipients is available here. A third round of grant funding will open next year.

In addition to the Koala State number plate program, the Malinauskas Government has delivered $7.6 million in the 2025-26 State Budget to support the volunteer wildlife rescue and rehabilitation sector – including $1.4 million for the Adelaide Koala and Wildlife Centre.

Quotes

Attributable to Lucy Hood

By choosing a Koala State plate, you’re not only celebrating one of our most iconic animals, you’re directly supporting the tireless volunteers and organisations who dedicate their lives to caring for them.

The record amount of support delivered this round will go a long way towards helping those carers, who commit so much of their own time and resources to look after animals in need.

Thank you to South Australians who continue to get behind this initiative and show why we really are the Koala State. Your generosity makes these grants possible.

Attributable to grant recipient and Koala Rescue Inc Chairperson Pam Head

As a recipient, KOALA RESCUE Inc has been given the opportunity to support its volunteers by purchasing upgraded rescue equipment, koala housing equipment and browse collection tools.

The importance of this funding is undeniable and has already made a difference to the techniques around rescuing koalas in an even safer and more efficient manner.

KOALA RESCUE Inc acknowledges that this funding represents the government’s recognition of the importance of the roles that our volunteers continually undertake for the specific purpose of providing essential rescue and rehabilitation services for sick, injured, and orphaned koalas.

Our dedicated volunteers are the mainstay of our vital rescue service and deserve all the support possible. We are incredibly thankful to have benefitted from this grant program.