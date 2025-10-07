Pedalling a peloton of bike projects
Release date: 05/10/25
Cyclists can now click on their cleats as the State Government continues to improve cycling infrastructure across the state, with funding awarded in the latest round of the State Bicycle Fund.
The $2 million State Bicycle Fund enables local councils the pedal-power to build more bike paths and lanes as well as improving existing ones, helping keep communities in gear with healthy, active lifestyles, and more cycling options.
A total of 18 projects across nine councils are on the right track with funding awarded to design or construct projects that will install new shared-use paths, widen existing ones, and construct crossings along with other safety improvements.
The latest round will fast-track 12 projects worth $1.9 million that are ready for construction, while $100,000 will help six councils get the wheels turning on plans to make new projects shovel-ready and eligible for future rounds of funding.
Adelaide City Council, Norwood Payneham & St Peters, City of Unley, City of Port Adelaide Enfield, and City of Playford are each awarded funding towards multiple cycling infrastructure projects.
The State Government will provide $400,000 to the City of Unley, which will soon begin construction on two major projects. A sheltered right turn facility will be built at the Haslop Reserve walking and cycling path next to Unley Primary School to provide increased safety for cyclists and school students, while Stage 5 of the Wood-Weller Bikeway will provide a safer connection for cyclists from Wood Street to Cross Road.
Other projects hitting the road include a new bike lane on St Vincent Street between Baker and Fisher streets in Port Adelaide and widening 150 metres of the River Torrens Linear Trail west of Victoria Bridge with improved lighting.
Regional councils are cycling through the changes with new shared-use paths to be built In Mount Gambier between the Rail Trail and O’Leary Road and in Victor Harbor between Investigator College and Armstrong Road.
Councils will undertake design or construction for their projects during the 2025-26 financial year.
Quotes
Attributable to Emily Bourke
These projects make riding safer for cyclists with wider paths for extra space to avoid collisions and new crossings to safely get to their destination.
We are supporting 18 different projects, across nine different council areas to make cycling more appealing.
When there’s more cycling infrastructure in our communities, we know it can be a positive way to encourage people to get outdoors and be active.
Attributable to Mayor Michael Hewitson AM, City of Unley
69% of our community would cycle if safe to do so. So many cities overseas have developed cycling infrastructure which is heavily used increasing the health and wellbeing of their community.
The Unley Primary School is to be congratulated on running programmes to increase walking and cycling active transport participation to and from school. The SA State Government in conjunction with Council is making this safer.
The planned upgrades near Unley Primary School and Haslop Reserve, along the popular Rugby Street Bikeway, represent an important step towards creating a safer environment for students and families walking or riding to school, as well as for commuters using the Rugby–Porter Bikeway.
|
#
|
Council
|
Project Description
|
Total Project Cost
|
SBF contribution
|
1
|
City of Adelaide
|
Undertake detailed design to provide off-road cycling connectivity at the intersection of Pulteney Street, South Terrace and Unley Road, and cycling improvements on South Terrace.
|
$40,000
|
$20,000
|
2
|
City of Adelaide
|
Undertake detailed design for a new cycling-friendly intersection at Franklin Street, Elizabeth Street and Byron Place.
|
$120,000
|
$20,000
|
3
|
City of Adelaide
|
Upgrade 150 metres of the River Torrens Linear Trail, (west of Victoria Bridge) to widen to 3.5 metres and upgrade path lighting.
|
$796,000
|
$200,000
|
4
|
City of Adelaide
|
Upgrade roads at Barton Terrace East and Lefevre Terrace (south) near the roundabout to include cycling-friendly line marking and road humps.
|
$116,342
|
$58,171
|
5
|
Norwood Payneham & St Peters
|
Undertake detailed design for a Bicycle and Pedestrian Actuated Crossing (BPAC) at the intersection of the Parade and Sydenham, Norwood.
|
$108,000
|
$20,000
|
6
|
Norwood Payneham & St Peters
|
Undertake detailed design for a 3-metre-wide shared use path, safer crossings and raised platforms on Richmond Street between Hackney Road, Adelaide and Torrens Street, College Park.
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
7
|
Norwood Payneham & St Peters
|
Undertake detailed design to upgrade the existing roundabout at High Street and Thornton Street, Kensington to support crossings for cyclists and pedestrians.
|
$30,000
|
$15,000
|
8.
|
City of Charles Sturt
|
Undertake detailed design for a wombat crossing on St Clair Avenue, St Clair.
|
$10,000
|
$5,000
|
9
|
City of Unley
|
Construct Stage 5 of the Wood-Weller Bikeway Improvements, including on and off-road cycling improvements on Northgate Street, Unley Park between Wood Street and King William Road, and in Heywood Park.
|
$1,156,000
|
$200,000
|
10.
|
City of Unley
|
Construct cycling improvements at the Cremorne Street bend at Rugby Street, Malvern as well as shared path upgrades through Haslop Reserve.
|
$600,000
|
$200,000
|
11.
|
City of Port Adelaide Enfield
|
Construct 530 metres of 3-metre-wide shared use path through the Gillman Railyards between McNicol Terrace, Rosewater and Florence Terrace, Ottoway.
|
$400,000
|
$200,000
|
12.
|
City of Port Adelaide Enfield
|
Install 210 metres of bicycle lane on the southern side of St Vincent, Port Adelaide Street between Baker Street and Fisher Street.
|
$50,000
|
$25,000
|
13.
|
City of Playford
|
Construct 1.46 kilometres of 3-metre-wide shared use path alongside Adams Road between Uley Road, Elizabeth Downs and Yorktown Road, Craigmore.
|
$1,247,870
|
$200,000
|
14.
|
City of Playford
|
Construct 930 metres of 3-metre-wide shared use path alongside Yorktown Road, Elizabeth Downs between Midway Road and Dwight Reserve.
|
$478,075
|
$200,000
|
15.
|
City of Playford
|
Construct 380 metres of 3-metre-wide shared use path alongside Garlick Road, Elizabeth Downs between Argana Park and Yorktown Road.
|
$296,920
|
$129,829
|
16.
|
City of Mount Gambier
|
Construct 750 metres of 3-metre-wide shared use path through an easement between Mount Gambier Rail Trail and O'Leary Road.
|
$374,000
|
$187,000
|
17.
|
City of Victor Harbor
|
Construct 400 metres of 3.5-metre-wide shared use path between Investigator College to Armstrong Road
|
$446,000
|
$200,000
|
18.
|
The Barossa Council
|
Construct 3 kilometres of 2.5-metre-wide shared use path through disused rail corridor between Randell Road/Torrens Valley Road, Birdwood and Seagers Road/Torrens Valley Road, Mt Pleasant. Construct 500 metres of 1.5-metre-wide shoulder seal between Seagers Road and Cricks Mill Road, Mt Pleasant.
|
$200,000
|
$100,000
