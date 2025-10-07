Pedalling a peloton of bike projects

Release date: 05/10/25

Cyclists can now click on their cleats as the State Government continues to improve cycling infrastructure across the state, with funding awarded in the latest round of the State Bicycle Fund.

The $2 million State Bicycle Fund enables local councils the pedal-power to build more bike paths and lanes as well as improving existing ones, helping keep communities in gear with healthy, active lifestyles, and more cycling options.

A total of 18 projects across nine councils are on the right track with funding awarded to design or construct projects that will install new shared-use paths, widen existing ones, and construct crossings along with other safety improvements.

The latest round will fast-track 12 projects worth $1.9 million that are ready for construction, while $100,000 will help six councils get the wheels turning on plans to make new projects shovel-ready and eligible for future rounds of funding.

Adelaide City Council, Norwood Payneham & St Peters, City of Unley, City of Port Adelaide Enfield, and City of Playford are each awarded funding towards multiple cycling infrastructure projects.

The State Government will provide $400,000 to the City of Unley, which will soon begin construction on two major projects. A sheltered right turn facility will be built at the Haslop Reserve walking and cycling path next to Unley Primary School to provide increased safety for cyclists and school students, while Stage 5 of the Wood-Weller Bikeway will provide a safer connection for cyclists from Wood Street to Cross Road.

Other projects hitting the road include a new bike lane on St Vincent Street between Baker and Fisher streets in Port Adelaide and widening 150 metres of the River Torrens Linear Trail west of Victoria Bridge with improved lighting.

Regional councils are cycling through the changes with new shared-use paths to be built In Mount Gambier between the Rail Trail and O’Leary Road and in Victor Harbor between Investigator College and Armstrong Road.

Councils will undertake design or construction for their projects during the 2025-26 financial year.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

These projects make riding safer for cyclists with wider paths for extra space to avoid collisions and new crossings to safely get to their destination.

We are supporting 18 different projects, across nine different council areas to make cycling more appealing.

When there’s more cycling infrastructure in our communities, we know it can be a positive way to encourage people to get outdoors and be active.

Attributable to Mayor Michael Hewitson AM, City of Unley

69% of our community would cycle if safe to do so. So many cities overseas have developed cycling infrastructure which is heavily used increasing the health and wellbeing of their community.

The Unley Primary School is to be congratulated on running programmes to increase walking and cycling active transport participation to and from school. The SA State Government in conjunction with Council is making this safer.

The planned upgrades near Unley Primary School and Haslop Reserve, along the popular Rugby Street Bikeway, represent an important step towards creating a safer environment for students and families walking or riding to school, as well as for commuters using the Rugby–Porter Bikeway.