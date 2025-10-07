Recruitment starts for hundreds of jobs at the new Adelaide Aquatic Centre

Release date: 04/10/25

A huge recruitment campaign has commenced for up to 180 of an eventual 300 jobs at the new $135 million Adelaide Aquatic Centre opening this summer.

Job advertisements have today been rolled out across traditional and online media outlets, calling for a range of jobs to be filled.

YMCA Aquatic & Events Services Limited has been appointed to manage the centre and is seeking applications for:

Learn to swim teachers

Lifeguards

Customer service officers

Café front of house and cooks

Health club and group fitness instructors

Former employees of the Adelaide Aquatic Centre were contacted in August and given the first opportunity to express their interest in the new roles. Applications from previous staff will be reviewed ahead of other submissions.

Construction of the new centre is well underway and remains on track to open this summer.

Work on the pools and facilities is continuing with the concrete structures for the outdoor pools now complete and testing of the pools ongoing. Construction of the indoor pools is also continuing. Approximately 2,800m3 of concrete has been installed to the pools to date.

The main structure is coming together with concrete pours for the ground floor, along with façade works all underway. Approximately 2,800 cladding panels and 685 tonnes of structural steel will be installed throughout the project. The finished building will also house 1.35 kilometres of underground plumbing.

The facility will deliver modern aquatic, health and recreation services for the community, replacing the outdated former centre.

Applications are now open. For more information, including how to apply, click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

The new Adelaide Aquatic Centre will be a vibrant hub for fitness, recreation and community connection, offering opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to get active, learn new skills and enjoy a state-of-the-art facility.

I encourage people who are passionate about water safety, health and wellbeing, and delivering excellent customer service to apply for the jobs on offer and help shape this exciting new chapter.

The workforce that is built through this recruitment campaign will play a vital role in creating a safe, welcoming and inclusive space for the community to thrive.

Attributable to Lucy Hood

Our brand-new Adelaide Aquatic Centre will be a game changer for our local community, with indoor and outdoor pools, waterslides, splash play, a cafe, gym, spa and more.

Importantly, the new centre will be 100 per cent powered by renewable energy and will deliver an extra 1000 square metres of Park Lands.

Attributable to YMCA Aquatic General Manager Adam Luscombe

With the proven legacy of the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre behind us, we now stand ready to elevate opportunities even further at the iconic new Adelaide Aquatic Centre.

Here, diverse training programs and bold career pathways will inspire young people to pursue lives of purpose in aquatic sport, recreation, and health.

This is more than an employment initiative – it’s a commitment to creating a vibrant, skilled workforce that drives South Australia forward, fuels community pride, and strengthens wellbeing for generations to come.

By building clear pathways in world-class venues, we are shaping the leaders, innovators, and champions of tomorrow.