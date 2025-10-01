Senate Resolution 160 Printer's Number 1184
PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1184
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
160
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, K. WARD, SCHWANK, PHILLIPS-HILL,
CULVER, MARTIN, KANE, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL, HUGHES,
BROOKS, ROBINSON, CAPPELLETTI, PICOZZI, COSTA, HAYWOOD,
J. WARD, COMITTA, BROWN, PISCIOTTANO AND PENNYCUICK,
OCTOBER 1, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 1, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of October 2025 as "National Breast Cancer
Awareness Month" and October 17, 2025, as "National
Mammography Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "National Breast Cancer Awareness Month" was founded
in 1985 and has since evolved into a collaboration of national
public service organizations, professional medical associations
and government agencies working together to promote breast
cancer awareness, share information on the disease and provide
greater access to services; and
WHEREAS, Since its inception more than 30 years ago, the
"National Breast Cancer Awareness Month" effort has stood at the
forefront of promoting awareness of breast cancer issues; and
WHEREAS, Much remains to be done to educate individuals about
breast health in order to empower them to take charge of their
health through practicing regular breast self-exams to identify
changes, scheduling regular doctor visits and mammograms as
recommended, adhering to prescribed treatment and knowing the
