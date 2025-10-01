Submit Release
Senate Resolution 160 Printer's Number 1184

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1184

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

160

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, K. WARD, SCHWANK, PHILLIPS-HILL,

CULVER, MARTIN, KANE, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL, HUGHES,

BROOKS, ROBINSON, CAPPELLETTI, PICOZZI, COSTA, HAYWOOD,

J. WARD, COMITTA, BROWN, PISCIOTTANO AND PENNYCUICK,

OCTOBER 1, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 1, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of October 2025 as "National Breast Cancer

Awareness Month" and October 17, 2025, as "National

Mammography Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "National Breast Cancer Awareness Month" was founded

in 1985 and has since evolved into a collaboration of national

public service organizations, professional medical associations

and government agencies working together to promote breast

cancer awareness, share information on the disease and provide

greater access to services; and

WHEREAS, Since its inception more than 30 years ago, the

"National Breast Cancer Awareness Month" effort has stood at the

forefront of promoting awareness of breast cancer issues; and

WHEREAS, Much remains to be done to educate individuals about

breast health in order to empower them to take charge of their

health through practicing regular breast self-exams to identify

changes, scheduling regular doctor visits and mammograms as

recommended, adhering to prescribed treatment and knowing the

