Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,559 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 161 Printer's Number 1185

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1185

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

161

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, MALONE, MARTIN, FONTANA,

CAPPELLETTI AND J. WARD, OCTOBER 1, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 1, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of October 2025 as "Pork Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The pork industry is an important sector of

Pennsylvania's agricultural industry; and

WHEREAS, Pork producers are established contributors to our

communities; and

WHEREAS, Pork production is an integral part of

Pennsylvania's agriculture and overall economy, generating $1.14

billion of economic activity annually; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks 13th in the nation in terms of

pounds of pork produced; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks 12th nationally in total

inventory; and

WHEREAS, The pork industry supports more than 14,051 jobs

across this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, There are 2,777 swine farms in Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, Pork producers, their families and other pork

industry employees should be recognized and celebrated;

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 161 Printer's Number 1185

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more