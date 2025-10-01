Senate Resolution 161 Printer's Number 1185
PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1185
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
161
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, MALONE, MARTIN, FONTANA,
CAPPELLETTI AND J. WARD, OCTOBER 1, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 1, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of October 2025 as "Pork Month" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The pork industry is an important sector of
Pennsylvania's agricultural industry; and
WHEREAS, Pork producers are established contributors to our
communities; and
WHEREAS, Pork production is an integral part of
Pennsylvania's agriculture and overall economy, generating $1.14
billion of economic activity annually; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks 13th in the nation in terms of
pounds of pork produced; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks 12th nationally in total
inventory; and
WHEREAS, The pork industry supports more than 14,051 jobs
across this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, There are 2,777 swine farms in Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, Pork producers, their families and other pork
industry employees should be recognized and celebrated;
