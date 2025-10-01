Senate Resolution 161 Printer's Number 1185

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1185 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 161 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, MALONE, MARTIN, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI AND J. WARD, OCTOBER 1, 2025 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 1, 2025 A RESOLUTION Designating the month of October 2025 as "Pork Month" in Pennsylvania. WHEREAS, The pork industry is an important sector of Pennsylvania's agricultural industry; and WHEREAS, Pork producers are established contributors to our communities; and WHEREAS, Pork production is an integral part of Pennsylvania's agriculture and overall economy, generating $1.14 billion of economic activity annually; and WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks 13th in the nation in terms of pounds of pork produced; and WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks 12th nationally in total inventory; and WHEREAS, The pork industry supports more than 14,051 jobs across this Commonwealth; and WHEREAS, There are 2,777 swine farms in Pennsylvania; and WHEREAS, Pork producers, their families and other pork industry employees should be recognized and celebrated; 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

