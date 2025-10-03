Trasna and SE Spezial-Electronic sign strategic distribution deal for Cellular IoT (former u-blox cellular products)

Partnership ensures seamless availability of Trasna’s cellular IoT modules and connectivity solutions through SE Spezial-Electronic.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trasna , a global leader in IoT connectivity solutions, has recently expanded its portfolio by adding former u-blox cellular products to further strengthening its position as a key player in the IoT ecosystem. Therefore, Trasna has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with SE Spezial-Electronic GmbH , a design-driven distributor with over 55 years of experience in the electronics industry. Effective immediately, SE Spezial-Electronic will distribute Trasna’s comprehensive portfolio of cellular IoT modules and connectivity solutions across its markets, continuing the more than one-decade lasting partnership between u-blox cellular and SE Spezial.This agreement follows Trasna’s acquisition of the cellular IoT module business from u-blox, ensuring continuity for customers and reinforcing the long-standing relationship between the two companies. By combining Trasna’s chip-to-cloud expertise with SE Spezial-Electronic’s strong market presence and design-driven approach, customers will benefit from innovative, secure, and future-proof IoT solutions.Quote from Trasna:“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with SE Spezial-Electronic,” said Christian Wroblewski, Head of Channel Sales EMEA, Trasna. “Their deep technical expertise and customer-centric approach make them an ideal partner as we continue to deliver advanced IoT connectivity solutions.”Quote from SE Spezial-Electronic:“Our collaboration with Trasna ensures that our customers have access to cutting-edge cellular IoT technology,” said Johannes Lange, Director Embedded, SE Spezial-Electronic. “Together, we are committed to enabling innovation and supporting the success of our customers’ projects.”About Trasna:Trasna provides end-to-end IoT connectivity solutions, including SIM, eSIM, iSIM/SoC, cellular IoT modules, and device management platforms. With over 250 clients in 80+ countries, Trasna combines semiconductor expertise with secure cloud services to deliver complete chip-to-cloud solutions. www.trasna.io About SE Spezial-Electronic:SE Spezial-Electronic GmbH is a design-driven distributor of electronic components and systems, offering consulting, logistics, and manufacturing services. With more than 55 years of experience, SE Spezial-Electronic partners with leading manufacturers to deliver innovative solutions for a wide range of applications. www.spezial.com

