Trasna and CardNet alliance targets SIM market in Latin America
By combining Trasna’s advanced SIM technologies with CardNet’s local manufacturing capabilities, the partnership will deliver efficient lead times and on-the-ground sales and technical support. Production is scheduled to begin by Q4 with GSMA certification also planned to ensure compliance with leading security and quality standards.
According to GSMA Intelligence, SIM card adoption is set to grow in Latin America over the next five years, driven by the rapid expansion of IoT applications. In anticipation of this trend, the partnership is expected to expand to include additional IoT offerings, such as eSIM, System-on-Chip, and remote device management, as market demand evolves.
Shehnaz Badshah
Trasna
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.