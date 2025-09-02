Trasna and CardNet alliance targets SIM market in Latin America

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai and São Paulo: Trasna , the global semiconductor and IoT provider, and CardNet , a leading smart card manufacturer in Brazil, have announced a strategic partnership to produce a new SIM card offering for the Latin American market. The collaboration aims to meet growing regional demand from telecom operators and IoT providers for SIM solutions that support next-generation connectivity, such as 5G and IoT.By combining Trasna’s advanced SIM technologies with CardNet’s local manufacturing capabilities, the partnership will deliver efficient lead times and on-the-ground sales and technical support. Production is scheduled to begin by Q4 with GSMA certification also planned to ensure compliance with leading security and quality standards.According to GSMA Intelligence, SIM card adoption is set to grow in Latin America over the next five years, driven by the rapid expansion of IoT applications. In anticipation of this trend, the partnership is expected to expand to include additional IoT offerings, such as eSIM, System-on-Chip, and remote device management, as market demand evolves.

