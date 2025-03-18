Trasna accelerates in IoT cellular market with acquisition of u-blox’s modules

Stephane Fund CEO of Trasna, u-blox cellular buyer Stephan Zizala CEo of u-blox

Trasna, a leading semiconductor & IoT provider, expands its chip-to-cloud value chain by acquiring u-blox’s cellular IoT modules

u-blox (SIX:UBXN)

By combining u-blox’s expertise in modems with Trasna’s semiconductor and IoT platform solutions, we are unlocking innovation, efficiency, and a fully integrated IoT connectivity solution” — Stéphane Fund, CEO of Trasna

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies, has announced the transfer of its cellular IoT module business to Trasna , a leading semiconductor and IoT solutions provider. This strategic move reinforces u-blox’s focus on its core locate business while enabling Trasna to strengthen its IoT connectivity chip-to-cloud offering in the OEM sector.Trasna, a leading semiconductor and IoT solutions provider, has announced the acquisition of the cellular IoT module business from u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies. This strategic move strengthens Trasna’s IoT connectivity chip-to-cloud offering in the OEM sector while reinforcing u-blox’s focus on its core locate business.The acquisition includes u-blox’s cellular technology intellectual property (IP), workforce, sites, and product portfolio, with Trasna committing to retain all employees, customers, and operations. This strengthens Trasna’s position as a comprehensive cellular IoT solutions provider, offering end-to-end capabilities spanning semiconductor chip design, SIM and eSIM manufacturing, and cloud-based remote SIM and device management services.The cellular IoT market, projected by IoT Analytics to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% until 2030, presents a substantial opportunity for Trasna. The deal significantly enhances Trasna’s market reach, particularly in the metering, medical, and industrial IoT sectors, leveraging u-blox’s established relationships with OEMs and its global distribution network.Stéphane Fund, CEO of Trasna, commented: “This deal propels Trasna into fifth gear in the IoT cellular market. By combining u-blox’s expertise in modems with Trasna’s semiconductor and IoT platform solutions, we are unlocking synergies that drive innovation, efficiency, and a fully integrated IoT connectivity solution for our customers.”

