DEEP announces new diving training facility

LAMBOURN, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEEP, the pioneering ocean engineering and technology company, announced today that its Campus facility in southwest England will become home to the only closed bell saturation diving training system in the Northern Hemisphere.

DEEP Campus is a private 50-acre site complete with a controlled body of water that’s 600 meters long and up to 80 meters deep – ideal for year-round dive training and subsea equipment testing.

“We’ve been speaking to the market to gauge interest and have received very positive feedback about the need for an advanced saturation training facility,” said Dennis Nelson, CEO of DEEP Institute. “I’m delighted to confirm our commitment to developing a closed bell diver training system and to show the progress we’ve made already. We look forward to it being operational by Autumn 2026.”

DEEP is on a mission to make humans aquatic, and its engineering division is building subsea human habitats to further this objective. Habitat diver training programs will be offered at DEEP Campus in support of this aim, as well as a variety of additional technical diving courses aligned with recognized industry and safety standards.

The state-of-the-art closed bell diver training system is a sizeable investment in making humans aquatic. The system will comprise a three-person diving bell rated to 300 msw, nine-person hyperbaric rescue craft, separate living and sleeping chambers for comfort, and dedicated gas storage – all built in accordance with the rigorous standards of the Lloyds Register classification society.

Training courses will include:

· Closed bell commercial diving – advanced saturation diving techniques, decompression, and hyperbaric chambers.

· Habitat training – preparing people to live and work underwater on one of DEEP’s subsea human habitats.

· Life support technician training – learn how to safely manage systems where divers live under pressure.

“We’re expecting a wide range of customers to use the training and facilities available at DEEP Campus, and we encourage them to contact us for more information,” continued Nelson.

