The sturgeon based in the Anglo-Welsh border quarry will be called: Doris: ‘DEEP Operative Roaming In Solitude’

LAMBOURN, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEEP, the ocean engineering and technology company that exists to advance how humankind can access, explore and inhabit underwater environments, has revealed the winning name of the 5 ft sturgeon that roams the lake at DEEP Campus.

Rarely seen, it’s believed that Doris has been in the water for five years, since before the ex-water park near Chepstow became the home of DEEP’s engineering efforts.

The competition to name Doris was facilitated via Instagram and the winning entry was the brainchild of David Palfrey, the renowned underwater cinematographer and photographer. His winning prize is a ride in a DEEP submersible, to explore the 80m lake and try to spot Doris.

DEEP’s Head of Marketing, Louise Nash, explains the decision-making process: “We received hundreds of entries into the competition. The most popular suggestion was ‘Nicola’ for obvious reasons, and Sturgy McSturgeface made a few appearances. We picked Doris because of the clever acronym, and we look forward to showing David the beautifully clear waters we have at Campus.”

Sturgeon are a family of ancient, anadromous fish, known for their long lifespan and large size.

DEEP is on a mission to make humans aquatic and is currently building its pilot subsea human habitat, Vanguard, for four people up to live at depths of up to 100m for 7 – 14 days.

