Stable Capital launch a financial advice service specifically tailored to the horseracing community

LAMBOURN, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falling into cash flow problems can feel like it came out of nowhere but this is rarely the case. Spotting trends in cash flow from previous years can help identify the high and low periods.

Stable Capital helps trainers identify these lows and provide short/medium term funding that can be accessed quickly to iron out the lows and keep business running smoothly.

Every stable is different so packages are built based on the needs of the client. Crucially, interest is only paid for time period the funds are borrowed and there are no additional fees.

Having a line of credit running alongside any business also helps speedy access to allow for essential purchases like new equipment or facilities, which often are best done at a time of slow cash flow. For example, a jumps trainer in, say, August may not be reeling in the training fees at that time but needs to upgrade facilities in the yard during this slower period.

Stable Capital, the brainchild of Ben Newton & Philip Jackson who are both long-term owners and, therefore, fully understand the mental and financial pressure of running what is, in essence, an entirely results focused business.

Racing Consultant, Harry Dunlop explains the concept: “Even the biggest optimist can see that UK horseracing is not in good health. We are open to all of the industry in treacherous times for a sport that needs support and advice…right now. I have had been through exactly this issue and so we are here for anybody in the industry that needs some short-term help.’

Philip adds: “Seasonal businesses like training need to be handled completely differently from a normal cashflow management scheme. Stable Capital are, essentially, racing fans who understand the industry. We have been open for business for about a year now and initially we kept the business under wraps but demand is now at such a point that we need to let racing industry folk know that we are here. We 100% in the mindful business and first & foremost racing fans…this is a tough industry and we are a lot more than a band aid when cash flow becomes an issue.

For further information please contact via: https://stable-capital.co.uk/ or call Ed Pownall on 07825 064776.

