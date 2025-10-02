Surfe Tackles Sales Prospecting Pain Points With Latest Platform Updates

Build highly targeted b2b prospecting lists in Surfe B2B Waterfall Enrichment by Surfe Sync Enriched Contacts to Salesloft and Outreach

PARIS, FRANCE, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surfe, the sales data platform , today announced a series of product updates designed to remove prospecting bottlenecks, allowing teams to spend less time fixing data and more time generating revenue.Key Enhancements Announced:- 5X More Daily Searches for Pro UsersPro users can now run 10,000 searches per day (a 5x increase), enabling large outbound teams to scale prospecting without hitting limits.- Maximum People Per CompanyUsers can now specify the maximum number of people shown per account, reducing noise and keeping prospecting focused on high-priority personas.- Direct Sync Into Sales Cadence Tools Enriched leads can now be pushed directly into Salesloft, Outreach, or Lemlist, streamlining the handoff from data to outbound sequencing. This feature is live for HubSpot CRM users, with support for Salesforce, Pipedrive, and others coming soon.- Exclusion Filters (“NOT IN”)Users can apply negative filters to remove unwanted accounts or personas; for example, excluding existing customers, competitors, or irrelevant geographies.BackgroundSales teams are too often slowed down by the very tools meant to help them. Artificial search limits cap users at only a few thousand queries a day, leaving outbound teams stalled before they’ve even scratched the surface of their market. When lists do come back, they’re usually overstuffed with hundreds of irrelevant contacts forcing SDRs to waste hours trimming down to the handful of decision makers that actually matter. And once the right data is found, it often ends up locked in a CSV, disconnected from the sales tools reps rely on every day.Surfe’s latest releases clear away these obstacles. Starting today Pro users can now run up to 10,000 searches per day. Five times the previous limit. Users can also set a cap on the number of people shown per company, ensuring they focus only on the most relevant profiles.Enriched leads no longer sit idle in spreadsheets: they can be pushed directly into prospecting tools Salesloft, Outreach, or Lemlist sequences. And with the addition of exclusion filters, teams finally have full control to remove the accounts they don’t want to see; whether that means current customers, competitors, or out-of-scope geographies.With these updates, Surfe strengthens its position as the most powerful B2B prospecting list builder on the market. Delivering less noise, fewer dead ends, and a faster path from ICP definition to pipeline creation.About SurfeSurfe is a sales data platform redefining how go-to-market teams discover, enrich, and activate B2B contact and company information. Its enrichment engine unifies data from more than 15 global providers, applying waterfall sequencing and triple-layer validation to ensure accuracy and scale. Sales teams can access Surfe through a Chrome extension, bulk enrichment workflows, or API integrations.With a community of over 40,000 users worldwide, Surfe empowers revenue teams to prospect with speed, engage with confidence, and convert more opportunities into closed business.Learn more at www.surfe.com

