Surfe Launches “Market Signals”, a Community Marketplace of Prospecting Lists for B2B sellers

PARIS, FRANCE, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surfe, the sales data platform, today announced Market Signals , a community-driven marketplace of B2B Sales Prospecting Lists that converts business signals into ready-to-work account lists. Instead of trawling multiple sources to guess who to target, sellers can browse thousands of pre-made prospecting lists, and plug them straight into existing workflows via API, CSV download, or direct CRM sync.A faster path to ICP-true account discoveryB2B sellers and RevOps teams struggle with three constant frictions: finding the right accounts, validating that those accounts have purchase intent, and getting lists into tools without hours of cleanup. Surfe’s new Market Signals addresses all three.Each list is high-signal by design. By default, they include core company data such as annual revenue, company growth rates, management changes, company bio, technographic details, hiring status and trends, and employee counts. Users can explore these data points to understand if an account is relevant today, not last quarter, and they also have the option to request up-to-date enriched email addresses and mobile phone numbers for the most relevant contacts within each account. All powered by Surfe’s Waterfall Enrichment technology.“Sales teams don’t need more data. They’re already overwhelmed with too much, low intent data. They need work-ready lists that reflect what’s happening at an account right now,” said Sami Taylor, Growth Director at Surfe. “Market Signals pulls growth, hiring and tech-stack evidence into one place, then lets teams ship the list to their CRM or workflows in minutes. That’s the difference between more research and more pipeline.”A community marketplace that compoundsUnlike static databases, Market Signals is community-curated and use-case led. Sellers contribute lists built around real motions; competitor takeouts, partner targeting, expansion plays (open hiring + management growth), and newcomer tracking (recent funding). As the marketplace grows, so does the breadth and freshness of niche prospecting angles that individual teams otherwise wouldn’t have the time to build.Historically, access to this depth of company data was safeguarded behind expensive enterprise platforms, often costing companies tens of thousands of pounds per year. Surfe is democratising this access by making Market Signals free to use, helping to create a more equitable sales environment and equipping sellers at all levels with the insights they need to compete effectively.The marketplace is already filling up some interesting prospecting lists, including Top 100 companies using Salesforce , companies using MongoDB and Europe's top growing startups About SurfeSurfe is a sales data company transforming how revenue teams access, enrich, and use B2B contact and company information. Its enrichment engine aggregates 15+ global data providers with waterfall logic and triple validation to deliver verified data at scale. Surfe’s solutions are available via Chrome Extension, bulk enrichment platform, and API.Trusted by over 40,000 users worldwide, Surfe helps sales teams prospect faster, sell smarter, and close more deals.Learn more at www.surfe.com

