Surfe upgrades to their sales enrichment engine, bringing global find rates to >87%

Surfe - High-quality sales data B2B Waterfall Enrichment from Surfe Enterprise grade b2b contact enrichment

Surfe, the sales data company, upgrades their waterfall enrichment engine. Surfe is now delivering an industry-leading email find rate of 87% with 90% accuracy

Our mission has always been to remove friction from sales prospecting. This upgrade is about giving revenue teams a data foundation they can actually trust at scale” — Jack Bowerman

PARIS, FRANCE, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surfe , the sales data company trusted by thousands of revenue teams worldwide, today announced a major upgrade to its waterfall enrichment engine. With these improvements, Surfe is now delivering an industry-leading email find rate of 87% with 90% accuracy, redefining how sales teams access high-quality data at scale.The Challenge of Sales DataFor years, sales teams have struggled with fragmented databases, low match rates, and wasted time chasing inaccurate leads. Traditional enrichment vendors often lock users into a single dataset or geographic region, leaving gaps in coverage and quality.Surfe was built to solve this problem. By aggregating more than 15 data sources across proprietary datasets, licensed B2B providers, public web sources, and partner APIs, the company delivers verified contact and company data with global reach. Its new release, codenamed Spongebob, takes this even further by refining the “waterfall” enrichment logic, boosting both coverage and accuracy across email and mobile data.Surfe’s Upgraded Enrichment EngineThe upgraded engine is designed around one principle: reps should never waste time on bad data. It builds on Surfe’s existing waterfall enrichment framework, and with this release, the system now taps into a wider breadth of enrichment databases, significantly increasing coverage across the enterprise segment.The results speak for themselves. On a randomized sample of 5,000 contacts across geographies, industries, and company sizes, Surfe achieved:87% email find rate with 90% accuracy72% mobile find rate with 65% accuracyThree Platforms, One Source of TruthSales teams can now access Surfe’s enriched data across three core platforms, each tailored to a different workflow:Chrome Extension – Reps enrich directly inside LinkedIn, adding verified emails, mobile numbers, and company data to their CRM with a single click.Dedicated Enrichment Platform – Bulk enrichment of CSVs and prospect lists, enabling teams to export thousands of leads at once. The platform also supports company lookalike searches, account scoring, and intent signals such as hiring trends and funding events. API Access – Enterprise teams and developers integrate enrichment directly into their workflows with Surfe’s robust API suite. Endpoints include People Enrichment, Company Enrichment, Lookalike Search, Intent Data, and CRM Data Management, enabling high-volume batch operations and real-time CRM updates.This flexibility means Surfe can scale with its customers—whether you’re an SDR working one profile at a time, a sales ops manager refreshing thousands of records, or an enterprise automating enrichment at scale.CRM-Native and Revenue-ReadyUnlike standalone databases, Surfe integrates natively into CRMs like Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Copper, and Google Sheets, ensuring enriched data flows directly into existing pipelines. Updates happen in real time, with bi-directional sync keeping CRM records clean and current.By combining find rate performance with CRM-native delivery, Surfe eliminates the admin burden of data management and allows revenue teams to focus on selling.Security and ComplianceIn today’s sales environment, compliance and trust are as important as performance. Surfe is SOC 2 Type II certified and operates within GDPR-compliant workflows, giving customers confidence that enriched data meets enterprise-grade security standards.Customer ImpactAccording to BETA users of the upgraded engine, the improvement in find rates has been immediate and measurable:SDRs spend less time hunting for missing contact details.Ops teams no longer need to run multiple vendors in parallel.Outreach sequences convert faster, thanks to cleaner, more accurate data.One Surfe customer noted: “We used to spend hours cleaning and verifying lists. With Surfe, 9 out of 10 emails just work. That reliability has completely changed the way our team runs outbound.”Looking AheadWith this launch, Surfe is positioning itself as the go-to enrichment provider for modern sales teams. By combining breadth of coverage, depth of accuracy, and multiplatform accessibility, Surfe is delivering what revenue leaders have been asking for: a single source of truth for global sales data.About SurfeSurfe is a sales data company transforming how revenue teams access, enrich, and use B2B contact and company information. Its enrichment engine aggregates 15+ global data providers with waterfall logic and triple validation to deliver verified data at scale. Surfe’s solutions are available via Chrome Extension, bulk enrichment platform, and API.Trusted by over 40,000 users worldwide, Surfe helps sales teams prospect faster, sell smarter, and close more deals.Learn more at www.surfe.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.