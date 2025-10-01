Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation Concludes Successful Series of Tax Workshops

Posted on Oct 1, 2025 in Main

DOTAX Director Gary Suganuma in action at one of the workshops.

Photo courtesy: DOTAX.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (DOTAX) recently hosted a successful series of annual statewide tax workshops aimed at educating tax professionals on state tax laws, filing procedures and recent legislative changes. These workshops, offered annually both in-person and virtually, are designed to support individuals, small business owners, nonprofit organizations and tax professionals across the state.

Throughout the workshops, participants were provided information on a range of topics, including recent tax law changes from the 2025 legislative session, practitioner support services offered by DOTAX, Tax Announcements, Tax Information Releases and other written guidance issued by DOTAX over the past year. The workshops also provided practical guidance on how to avoid common filing errors, as well as instructions on where to direct inquiries within DOTAX. This year’s agenda also included a presentation by the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General. The department covered its enforcement of Hawai‘i’s charitable solicitation laws to assist attendees who advise nonprofits or other clients that solicit charitable donations in the state.

DOTAX aims to make tax information and processing more accessible and understandable. “We want to ensure that tax practitioners and other professionals are aware of DOTAX’s practitioner support services and have access to information needed for them to advise their tax clients,” said DOTAX Director Gary Suganuma. “These workshops were part of our broader mission to improve voluntary tax compliance through educational outreach.”

Attendees praised the workshops for their clarity, relevance and the opportunity to engage directly with specialists from DOTAX and the Department of the Attorney General.

In addition, helpful materials were provided and continuing education credits were available for qualifying professionals.

The sessions were offered statewide on Kauaʻi, Maui, O‘ahu and in Kona and Hilo. The workshops had over 400 attendees statewide and served as a valuable resource for the community, helping to build confidence and understanding in Hawai‘i’s tax system.

