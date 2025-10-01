MPD Arrests Suspect in Mount Pleasant Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery that occurred inside of a residence in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at approximately 4:29 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 3400 block of Brown Street, Northwest for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim and the suspect arranged to meet after connecting on a dating app. During their interaction inside the suspect’s residence, a dispute occurred and the suspect forcibly stole the victim’s property and chased the victim out of the residence.

Responding officers located the suspect on the scene and placed him under arrest. 32-year-old Aaron Ashe Jr., of Northwest, DC, was charged with Robbery (Snatch).

MPD encourages residents to always remember to meet strangers in public, safe and secure environments. Always remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings.

CCN: 25149719

###