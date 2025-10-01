Bear injures hiker in Fremont County

Fremont County – A hiker was injured in a bear attack near Squirrel Creek in Fremont County on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 30.

The hiker, an adult male, was traveling alone on the South rim of Squirrel Creek when a bear charged at him through the thick timber from a short distance away. The bear bit the man as it ran past him and continued on into the forest. Despite his injuries, the man was able to hike out on his own to seek medical attention.

Fish and Game staff have posted signs in the area advising visitors of bear activity. The bear’s behavior was likely defensive and caused by the surprise, close encounter. Due to the nature of this encounter, no further management actions are planned at this time.

When spending time in Idaho’s backcountry, keep these precautions in mind to avoid surprising a bear: