Temporary public access closure at Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello

Idaho Fish and Game will be temporarily closing all public access to the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello for necessary repairs, starting Tuesday Oct. 7. Public access is expected to resume the afternoon or evening of the 7th, depending on construction progress.  

Please for your safety, respect the hard-working contractors and obey the closure during this time. 

An announcement will be posted as soon as the improvements are complete. Thank you for your patience as Fish and Game tackles these necessary repairs. For any questions, please contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game Office at 208-232-4703.

