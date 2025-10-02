Comment period is open for Fish and Game's proposed rulemaking, deadline to comment Oct. 22

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has approved the following proposed rules to proceed to the public comment phase. Comment period is open and deadline to comment is Oct. 22. Comment here.

Here’s a summary of the proposed changes.

Chapter 13.01.03: Public Use of Lands Owned or Controlled by the Department of Fish and Game

Summary: Clarify language around prohibited activities, to include the use of airsoft guns and exploding targets; added a definition for ‘camping;’ modified the ‘watercraft’ definition to match a definition in another section of rule; and added language that provides the agency more flexibility in posting camping stay limits.

Chapter 13.01.04: Rules Governing Licensing

Summary: Added language around the newly adopted nonresident draw framework approved by the Commission through temporary rule. This rulemaking adds a provision to hunt turkeys through the Landowner Permission Hunt and Landowner Appreciation Program; adds a new Herd Health Landowner Permission Hunt; and adds stronger language highlighting the illegality of sale, marketing, or purchase of Landowner Appreciation Program tags.

Chapter 13.01.08: Rules Governing Taking of Big Game Animals enable electronic tagging for big game animals; added a new rule for centerfire rifle seasons

13.01.08 to 13.01.04.

Summary: Allow open sights only special weapons season; removed language regarding draw length and let off percentage language; added language comprised of recommendations from the Hunting and Advanced Technology Working Group, staff contributions and public comments which includes prohibition of thermal imaging, night vision technology, transmitting trail cameras, and any aircraft for big game scouting or hunting between Aug. 1 to Dec. 31; changed use restrictions date under the motorized hunting rule from Dec. 31 to Nov. 14 and removed use restrictions from units 30, 30A, 36A, 37, 47, 49, 70 and 72; and under use of bait, removed plastic from prohibited container material, modified language regarding number of bait sites allowed on land management agency land, and included language reauthorized by temporary rule regarding use of bait by a grizzly bear and the need to report and pull bait.

Chapter 13.01.16: Trapping of Wildlife and Taking of Furbearing Animals

Summary: Clarify language in the ‘bait’ definition and increased accidental take reimbursement to $25 for bobcat, otter, or fisher. Additional proposed changes include: a new allowance for director or supervisor discretion to authorize use of certain snow-covered routes, restrictions on trapping near wildlife crossing structures, clarification around trapping on private property, and improved agency flexibility regarding allowance of trapping on game preserves and agency owned or controlled lands.

Chapter 13.01.17: Rules Governing Use of Bait for Hunting Big Game Animals

Summary: Propose repeal of Chapter 17 regarding of big game animals and move reviewed and edited rules to Chapter 8. (See 13.01.08 above)

Chapter 13.01.19: Rules for Selecting, Operating, Discontinuing, and Suspending Vendors

Summary: Remove vendor classifications to simplify the approval process, added a ‘community benefit’ component to allow for applicants who previously would have not been qualified, added language to make vendor application disqualification or contract cancellations more structured and easier to understand and enforce, removed eligibility for out-of-state applicants (except those grandfathered in), and added a provision to allow vendors to collect a credit card fee.