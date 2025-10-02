Carson Jazz Festival

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What: Carson Jazz FestivalWhen: Saturday, October 4, 2025Time: 11:00 a.m.Where: Anderson Park19101 Wilmington AvenueCarson, CA 90746The City of Carson is proud to announce the highly anticipated 2025 Jazz Festival.This year’s world-class line-up features Grammy-nominated headliner Eric Benét, known for his hit song “Spend My Life With You.” The day will also include sultry sounds from saxophonist Mike Phillips, the all-star band Jazz in Pink, Donald Hayes, B.I.G. (Brothers Igniting a Groove), and the CSUDH Jazz Ensemble. Carson’s Own Erin Blunt will be returning as the DJ.Attendees will enjoy great music, an array of food, and a comfortable park atmosphere for the entire family. General admission is free to the public. VIP tickets are also available for $100 and typically sell out quickly.For more information or questions, please call (310) 233-4840 or (310) 233-4870.

