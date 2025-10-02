Submit Release
Carson Jazz Festival

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: Carson Jazz Festival


When: Saturday, October 4, 2025


Time: 11:00 a.m.


Where: Anderson Park

19101 Wilmington Avenue

Carson, CA 90746


The City of Carson is proud to announce the highly anticipated 2025 Jazz Festival.


This year’s world-class line-up features Grammy-nominated headliner Eric Benét, known for his hit song “Spend My Life With You.” The day will also include sultry sounds from saxophonist Mike Phillips, the all-star band Jazz in Pink, Donald Hayes, B.I.G. (Brothers Igniting a Groove), and the CSUDH Jazz Ensemble. Carson’s Own Erin Blunt will be returning as the DJ.


Attendees will enjoy great music, an array of food, and a comfortable park atmosphere for the entire family. General admission is free to the public. VIP tickets are also available for $100 and typically sell out quickly.


For more information or questions, please call (310) 233-4840 or (310) 233-4870.

Margie Revilla- Garcia
City of Carson
+1 310-952-1741
