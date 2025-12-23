CITY OF CARSON RECOGNIZED FOR LEADERSHIP IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND SUSTAINABILITY

Pictured left to right: Bill Uphoff, Lomita Councilmember and SBCCOG 1st Vice Chair, Cedric L. Hicks Sr., Carson Mayor Pro Tem, Reata Kulcsar, Energy and Sustainability Officer for City of Carson, Kim Fuentes, Deputy Executive Director for SBCCOG

Carson Earns Platinum-Level Distinction Through Innovative Clean Energy and EV Initiatives

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CARSON, CA, December 11, 2025 – The City of Carson has been recognized for its outstanding leadership in energy efficiency and climate action, earning a prestigious Platinum-Level distinction through the South Bay Energy and Climate Recognition Program, administered by the South Bay Cities Council of Governments in partnership with the Southern California Regional Energy Network.Carson achieved the program’s highest level of recognition by implementing a comprehensive suite of sustainability initiatives designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, expand access to clean energy, and engage the community in climate-forward solutions.Among the key accomplishments contributing to Carson’s platinum status are the launch of an EV Charging Wallet Program, which provides residents with reimbursements for electric vehicle charging through the Clean Power Alliance, and participation in the Southern California EVen Access Public Power-Up Program to expand equitable access to EV infrastructure.The City also increased electric vehicle charging capacity throughout Carson, actively participated in statewide climate leadership forums, and maintained open, publicly accessible Environmental Commission meetings to promote transparency and community engagement.“This platinum-level recognition reflects Carson’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and environmental justice,” said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. “We are proud to lead by example—investing in clean transportation, empowering our residents with accessible energy solutions, and taking meaningful steps to protect our environment for future generations.”“Carson’s platinum-level recognition shows what’s possible when we prioritize sustainability while keeping our community at the center of decision-making,” said Mayor Pro Tem Cedric L. Hicks, Sr.“This recognition reflects years of intentional work to embed sustainability and clean energy initiatives into how the City of Carson plans, implements, and serves the community,” said Reata Kulcsar, Energy and Sustainability Officer.The South Bay Energy and Climate Recognition Program tracks participating in cities’ progress through a point-based system that measures achievements across climate action and adaptation, education and engagement, and technical implementation. Platinum-level cities earn more than 30 points by demonstrating measurable impact through energy-saving programs, clean power adoption, and community-focused sustainability initiatives.Carson was honored at the program’s annual culmination event, which celebrated the collective progress of South Bay communities working toward California’s ambitious climate goals, including the statewide target of carbon neutrality by 2045.The City of Carson remains committed to advancing policies and programs that reduce emissions, expand clean energy access, and improve quality of life for residents—one sustainable step at a time.For more information about the City of Carson’s sustainability initiatives, visit carsonca.govABOUT THE CITY OF CARSONThe City of Carson, a charter city often called the “Jewel of the South Bay,” is located in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County. It was incorporated on February 20, 1968. Covering approximately 20 square miles, Carson is recognized as one of the most diverse cities in Southern California, a rich tapestry that directly reflects its community. Carson is slated to become a key destination city and was the first municipality to sign on as a venue host for the upcoming LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

