Media queries regarding the Portland Force Protection Mission

SALEM, Ore. – With the mobilization of 200 federalized Oregon National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Force Protection Mission in Portland, Oregon, media inquiries and other questions regarding the status of forces, scope, and length of the mission will be conducted through the Office of the Secretary of War. Under Title 10 orders, these Oregon National Guardsmen will be on Federal orders to conduct this mission and function under a separate chain of command.

“Members of the Oregon National Guard are reporting for duty, conducting training, and preparing to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other U.S. Government personnel who are performing federal functions, including the enforcement of federal law, and to protect federal property in Oregon,” communicated Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell.

The Oregon Military Department Public Affairs Department will still function as the point of contact for Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen who fall under the status of Title 32, the Active Guard Reserve (AGR) program, State Active Duty, and Drill Status Guard members. This includes Soldiers and Airmen who could be called up to conduct Wildland Fire Fighting, natural disaster response, and other state-specific missions under Oregon Governor Tina Kotek’s authority.

All press inquiries regarding the Portland Force Protection mission should be directed to the U.S. Department of War’s Pentagon Press Operations office. Media queries during their normal business hours — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday (Eastern Time Zone) — should call 703-697-5131 or email osd.pa.dutyofficer@mail.mil.

-30-