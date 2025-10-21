Gov. Little comments on arrests in Wilder

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on the arrests made Sunday at an illegal horse racing, animal fighting, and gambling enterprise operation in Wilder. It was the final event of the year at the illegal gambling business, and approximately 400 people were in attendance.

“Illegal gambling operations involving animals often accompany drug trafficking, animal abuse, illegal weapons trafficking, and large sums of money that end up in the hands of cartel bosses. The State of Idaho provided support in the service of a warrant issued by a federal judge in connection with the illegal activities taking place in Wilder,” Governor Little said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation led a monthslong investigation in coordination with the Treasure Valley Metro Violence Crime and Gang Task Force and served a warrant, issued by a federal judge, at the Canyon County facility. The operation resulted in five individuals being charged in the federal complaints.

When serving a search warrant, it is common practice for law enforcement to detain others present while processing the scene to ensure the safety of both the civilians and officers present and to preserve evidence.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced today that 105 people who attended the event are in its custody, none of which are children.