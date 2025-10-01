Extrinsic Evidence Properly Barred in Ex-DDT-Maker’s Suit

“Sudden” and “gradual” are antonyms, Div. Three of the Court of Appeal for this district held yesterday, rejecting the contention by Montrose Chemical Corporation of California that its insurance policies cover it for massive environmental damage caused by the slow release of pollutants at its Torrance DDT plant, up until it ceased production in 1982.

