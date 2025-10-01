Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,536 in the last 365 days.

Extrinsic Evidence Properly Barred in Ex-DDT-Maker’s Suit

“Sudden” and “gradual” are antonyms, Div. Three of the Court of Appeal for this district held yesterday, rejecting the contention by Montrose Chemical Corporation of California that its insurance policies cover it for massive environmental damage caused by the slow release of pollutants at its Torrance DDT plant, up until it ceased production in 1982.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Extrinsic Evidence Properly Barred in Ex-DDT-Maker’s Suit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more