Forced Polygraph Test May Support Wrongful Firing Claim

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that violations of a California law, providing that private employers are prohibited from demanding that employees submit to a polygraph test as a condition of employment, may support a claim for wrongful discharge in violation of public policy.

